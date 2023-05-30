Philips Hue’s new portable Go Table Lamp sees first discount to $136 (Reg. $160)

Last fall, Philips Hue refreshed one of its most popualr form-factors with an entirely new design. The Philips Hue Go was already a favorite for its portable design, and now the company has brought those same perks to a desk lamp design. The new Philips Hue Go Table Lamp drops down to $135.99 shipped after the on-page coupon has been clipped. It normally sells for $160 and on top of falling to a new all-time low, is also the very first chance to save. Bringing an untethered design to your desk and more, the Philips Hue Go Lamp ditches the orb-like build we’ve seen in the past for a more traditional upright look. It still sports the usual Color Ambiance lighting tech, with onboard Bluetooth meaning you can use this with Alexa and Assistant out of the box. Throw in Zigbee compatibility for HomeKit support, which rounds out the package on top of an IP54 water-resistance rating and 48-hour battery life.

As far as accent lighting goes, the Philips Hue Go is still an undefeated option and as popular of a solution as they come. There’s the same dual Bluetooth and Zigbee connectivity options to go alongside full color output, just in a different design than the lamp model above. It sells for $90 right now, delivering a more affordable way to expand your Philips Hue setup. I have several of these scattered throughout my apartment, serving as ambient lighting on shelves and more.

Then don’t forget that Woot is ending the month by discounting a collection of other Philips Hue lights. Ranging from staples in any HomeKit setup to lamps with addressable RGB lighting, edison-style bulbs, and accessories, all of the prices start from $20. They’re some of the best prices yet, too.

Philips Hue Go Table Lamp features:

With the Philips Hue Go portable table lamp, you can take white and color smart light with you. Rated for outdoor use and featuring a handy silicone grip, it’s easy to carry where you need light most: inside to read or outside to illuminate a dinner party. Its 48-hour battery life means its light will last, too — and recharging is easy with the included charging base. Use the button on top of the lamp to cycle through preset light scenes or the Hue app to play with millions of colors of white and color light.

