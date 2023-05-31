HORI’s Switch/PC Fighting Stick Mini Controller sees first discount since 2021 to $44

Amazon is offering the HORI Switch Fighting Stick Mini Controller for Nintendo Switch and PC on sale for $43.99 shipped. Normally $50, today’s deal delivers $6 in savings and is actually the lowest price that we’ve seen since August 2021, and is only the third discount in the same timeframe. Coming within $2.30 of the all-time low set back in August of 2021, today’s deal marks the best price in years to save on this controller. This controller is a must if you’re an arcade or fighter game kinda person. Whether Street Fighter is your jam or you’re just a fan of old-school gaming styles, this controller will be a must. It has a classic button layout and is compatible with both Nintendo Switch and your gaming PC. This controller is compact, lightweight, and portable so you can bring it to a friend’s house as well. Plus, the home, capture, and volume control buttons make it easy for you to access various functions of your game or console while playing. Keep reading for more.

Ditch the HORI namesake for this no-name controller on Amazon to save a few bucks. It’s $40 at Amazon, saving $4 from the price of the HORI, but also delivering a more versatile design. While today’s deal is only compatible with Switch and PC, the no-name option on Amazon works with Switch, PC, PlayStation, and more.

While Street Fighter 6 might not be coming to Switch, it is launching on PC. Since both the controllers above are compatible with your desktop, then it’s well worth looking into one of the most iconic arcade fighters of all time. Street Fighter 6 officially launches in just two days as well, so if you get your order for the controller in now, then it should arrive just in time for the launch.

HORI Switch Fighting Stick Mini Controller features:

  • Compatible with Arcade and Fighting Game
  • Compact, lightweight and portable
  • Classic Button Layout
  • Home, Capture and Volume Control Buttons
  • Officailly Licensed by Nintendo

