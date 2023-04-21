PS4/PS5 gamers can play the FREE Street Fighter 6 demo right now, Xbox/PC next week

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesFreeCapcom
Play now FREE
Street Fighter 6 FREE demo

You can play the FREE Street Fighter 6 demo right now. Street Fighter 6, the next-generation of the storied Capcom fighter series, is fast approaching and will hit store shelves this summer on June 2, 2023. Alongside details on the first year’s worth of add-on playable fighters being added to the game post-launch and details on the single-player World Tour mode, Capcom has also unleashed a FREE demo for the game so players can jump in and give it go. Head below for more details. 

Go play the new FREE Street Fighter 6 demo right now

Now available on PS4 and PS5, the Street Fighter FREE demo will also be coming to Xbox and Steam platforms next week on April 26 so everyone can give it go ahead of launch in a few month’s time. Pre-orders on the full game are now live starting from $60.

The FREE demo includes the first parts of the single-player World Tour mode, allowing gamers to create a personal avatar fighter and train up with Ryu and Luke. 

Check out the Street Fighter 6 FREE demo video below:

Play the Street Fighter 6 Demo now on PS5 and PS4 for a tiny slice of what the full game will offer! Train up with Ryu and Luke, delve into the depths of avatar creation, and dip a toe into World Tour. The demo will be available on Xbox Series X|S and Steam on April 26.

You can also get a closer look at the World Tour mode coming in the full game below, which will allow players to explore the game’s main locale, Metro City, and bump into some of the game’s classic fighters. Post-launch, Capcom will unleash several new fighters including Rashid this summer and A.K.I. in the fall before Akuma and Ed hit in the spring and winter of next year.

Bring your customized avatar from World Tour into the Battle Hub for the chaos that is Avatar Battles. Fight other players online using your avatar’s customized moveset and appearance where the limits to each battle are your imagination.

