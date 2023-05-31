Instant’s 6-in-1 Grill and Air Fryer just dropped to the 2023 Amazon low at $160 (Reg. $200)

Amazon is now offering the Instant 6-in-1 Indoor Grill and Air Fryer for $159.99 shipped. This model launched last summer at $200 and still regularly fetches as much. While we did see a couple fleeting offers over the holidays last year for a little bit less, today’s deal is the lowest we have tracked in all of 2023 and a great time to scoop up one of the brand’s latest models. While most folks might be more concerned with their outdoor cooking setup at this time of year, this model will not only keep the grilling going all year round indoors, but it will also supplement your outdoor cookouts with air fried, roasted, and baked side dishes. On top of that, it can also handle reheating the leftovers and dehydrated snacks for road trips and picnics. The Instant ClearCook viewing window is a nice touch for keeping an eye on things and all of the attachments including the grill plate, air frying tray, and air frying basket, are all dishwasher-safe for easy clean-ups. More details below.

If your set on the grilling side of things and are just looking for a dedicated air fryer you can use to easily whip up some side dishes and the like, something like this Cheman model is worth a look. It comes in at under $50 on Amazon with a 4.5-quart capacity alongside a non-stick basket, LED shake reminder, and a stainless steel design that will look nice on your countertop.

Memorial Day might have come and gone at this point, but that doesn’t mean the grilling season has ended. A great resource for getting some new ideas and recommendations on gear to upgrade you outdoor cooking space is our latest seasonal feature. Loaded with our top picks in the grill and accessory categories, you’ll want to at least take a quick browse through before dropping down any of your hard-earned cash. Then swing by our home goods hub for more grilling, cooking, and kitchen discounts.

Instant 6-in-1 Indoor Grill and Air Fryer features:

Not only an indoor grill, but you can also air fry, bake, reheat, roast, and dehydrate! With heat delivered through the bottom of the unit, you get true sear marks for an authentic chargrilled results. Featuring a see-through lid that allows you to carefully monitor your cooking progress. “ClearCook” technology allows you to see what is happening without opening the lid! Advanced air fry technology delivers air through the center and around the basket for a perfect golden finish and crispy, tender results every time!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!