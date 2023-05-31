Save $700 on Rad Power’s RadRover 6 Plus eBike at $1,399 low through the end of the day

Rad Power Bikes makes some of our favorite electric vehicles on the market, and today we’re tracking one of the best discounts to date on one of those. Clearing out the RadRover 6 Plus, this high-step eBike normally sells for $2,199, but right now you can drop it down to $1,399 shipped. That’s a whopping $700 off and delivering a new all-time low. Our last tracked discount was back in February for comparison, with a $350 price cut landing at $1,649. So today’s offer not only lands at that all-time low, but is also $250 below our previous mention.

Back when we first reviewed the RadRover 6 Plus, we walked away quite impressed, calling it the biggest update Rad Power Bikes has ever launched. As for how that actually stacks up, you’re looking at a 750W motor that can carry 300 pounds of gear at a time; be it groceries from the store or another rider on the rear seat. There’s an over 45-mile range per charge with a 20 MPH top speed, as well. The 7-speed drivetrain and front suspension adds to the experience, though my favorite aspect has to be the retro stylings. It has a high-step design that comes backed by a 1-year warranty, too.

Offering a completely different take on an EV, the RadWagon 4 is also getting in on the savings today. While not quite as steep of a discount as the RadRover 6 above, this model takes on a far more formidable form-factor for hauling gear around. Living up to its name, the RadWagon packs a rear-mounted rack that can be used to transport any kind of cargo with ease. That makes it a far better solution for going to and from the grocery store or helping out with any other kinds of errands. It’s now down to $1,849 as part of the sale, landing with $150 in savings through the end of the day. We further explore what to expect over at Electrek.

And last up, the RadCity 5 Plus Electric Bike is now also getting in on the savings after dropping down to $1,849. Normally you’d pay $1,999, with today’s offer amounting to one of the first discounts of the year. It matches our previous mention from a few months back at $150 off, as well.

As one of the most capable electric vehicles in the Rad Power Bikes stable, the recently-released RadCity 5 Plus steps up to deliver a 750W rear hub motor that allows the vehicle to hit up to 20 MPH top speeds. Its range can hit as high as 45 miles with pedal assist, and the 60mm spring suspension fork leads to a smoother ride than other models. Throw in the refreshed LED displays, hydraulic disc breaks, and five different speed settings and you’re looking at quite the compelling option for commuters that you can read more about over at Electrek.

As far as all of the other environmentally-friendly discounts live now that we’re halfway through the week, our Green Deals guide of course remains the place to be. From solar panels to finally lessen your reliance on the actual power grid to tools, electric vehicles, and more, you’ll find some notable markdowns live as the spring savings are now underway.

RadRover 6 Plus features:

The ebike model that started it all: Hop on our flagship fat tire and you may never want to leave. Now in its sixth version, the RadRover 6 Plus powers through all types of weather and terrain, with the technology and design to make it your best ebike ride yet.

