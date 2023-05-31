Forget building a desktop, Skytech’s i7/RTX 3080 PC has 32GB DDR5 RAM at $1,840 (New low)

Amazon is now offering the Skytech Chronos i7/32GB/1TB/RTX 3080 Gaming Desktop on sale for $1,839.99 shipped. Typically $2,300, today’s deal delivers a full 20% in savings, which is pretty rare for a desktop like this. In addition to that, it marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for Skytech’s Chronos desktop here, though we did see a similar system sell for $1,800 back in March with 16GB of RAM instead of 32GB. While I’ve been building PCs most of my life, not everyone has the same experience. If you’ve never assembled a computer from scratch, but want to get into the PC gaming space, then this deal is perfect for you. Shipping with Intel’s i7-12700K processor, you’ll find a pre-installed cooler here that should give you enough cooling potential to do a little overclocking if that’s something you’re interested in. There’s also an RTX 3080 graphics card, which is more than powerful enough to play even the latest AAA games at 1440p, pushing 120 FPS at ultra settings in many titles. Plus, while most systems ship with only 16GB of RAM, this one has 32GB of DDR5, ensuring that you have more than enough for gaming and creative applications without having to upgrade. There’s also a pre-installed 1TB NVMe SSD here which provides ample storage for games, documents, and more as well as the option to replace with a larger capacity drive in the future should you run out of room. Keep reading for additional information.

With your savings, you might want to finish out your gaming setup. For that, we recommend LG’s UltraGear 27-inch 144Hz gaming monitor that’s available for $300 at Amazon. This display will take full advantage of 1440p gaming and the 144Hz refresh rate is perfect for the RTX 3080 in today’s lead deal. Then, pick up the Logitech G502 HERO gaming mouse for $40 at Amazon alongside the Logitech G213 Prodigy keyboard for $45. All in all, this’ll set you back about $385, but considering you’re saving $460 with today’s lead deal, it gets you a full gaming setup while still leaving some spare cash in the bank.

With the remaining $75 in savings you have from the lead deal, you should probably put $57 of it toward the ASUS ROG Strix Go Core wired gaming headset. This still leaves some cash in your pocket and fully finishes your setup with a quality gaming headset so you can hear the enemy approach and let your team know where they are at the same time. Typically $70, the deal we uncovered yesterday on the ASUS ROG Strix Go Core wired gaming headset marks an all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon too, delivering the best deal yet. For other great gaming deals, our dedicated guide is the best place to look as we update it daily with the latest discounts from around the web.

Skytech Chronos Gaming Desktop features:

Chronos delivers the latest performance gains for next gen gaming in stunning high quality, lightning fast speed and ultimate power. Designed to exceed the needs of today’s gamers by delivering ultra quality graphics, high frame rates and making game streaming and video rendering fast and buttery smooth. Comes with a mouse and keyboard along with Windows pre-installed. The included quick start guide helps you plug in, power up and play straight out of the box. Just bring your own display.

