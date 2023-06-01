AeroGarden Sprout grows veggies indoors at the best price of the year: $35 (Reg. up to $100)

Today only, Woot has brought back one of the best deals we have ever tracked on the AeroGarden Sprout at $34.99. Shipping is free for Prime members with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Carrying a $100 MSRP directly from AeroGarden where it is currently on sale for $70 (it will drop to $25 if you also purchase one of the more expensive indoor gardens at the same time), it is now at the best price we can find. Currently $71 on Amazon, today’s deal is matching our previous mention and delivering the best price we have tracked in nearly a year. The AeroGarden Sprout is the most compact, manageable, and affordable option in the brand’s lineup. It can grow up to three plants at a time all year round indoors, including flowers, various veggies, and fresh herbs. The best part with these gardens is there is very little mess and there’s no green thumb expertise needed; you essentially place the included seed pods in the unit, follow the watering notifications, and you’re good to go – this one comes with Genovese basil, curly parsley, and dill. More details below.

AeroGardens (or just about any comparable brand’s indoor garden) don’t get much less expensive than today’s lead deal. If you’re intersted in something like this, now’s the time to strike. You can use some of your savings on the $14 seed pod kits to customize your yield, but your otherwise ready to go for $35 with the package detailed above.

When it comes to vegetation and your lawn outside, we have plenty of price drops on electric yard tools, smart lighting kits, and more to check out. One particularly notable price drop we spotted today delivers over $150 in savings on Greenworks’ 48V electric mower. Now at the best price of the year, this is one of the more capable models we have featured this spring and you can get a closer look at what it is has to offer right here alongside everything else in our Green Deals hub.

AeroGarden Sprout features:

Experience better plant growth from your AeroGarden Sprout indoor garden with a sleek modern look, new silent pump, and simple soft-touch button to control lights and reset plant food reminders…up to 3 plants can be grown at a time, up to 10″ tall. Plants grow in water, not soil – an advanced indoor garden made simple…Our energy efficient full spectrum 10-watt LED grow lights tune to the specific needs of plants to maximize photosynthesis, resulting in rapid, natural growth and abundant harvests

