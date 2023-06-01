Ditch gas for summer lawn care with $156 off Greenworks’ electric mower at $444, more

Amazon today is now marking down a collection of Greenworks electric tools to help you kick gas and oil to the curb this summer and beyond. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the Greenworks 48V 21-inch Self-Propelled Electric Lawn Mower at $443.99. Down from $600, you’re looking at the first notable discount of the year at Amazon, alongside status as being a new 2023 low. This 26% off is $6 under the previous offer, as well. As one of the most capable electric lawn mowers we’ve seen go on sale from Greenworks as of late, this model stands out with 48V of power that pairs with a larger 21-inch cutting deck. Alongside being self-propelled so you don’t have to work too hard pushing the tool around your yard, it also rocks a 4-in-1 design for bagging, mulching or side discharge – plus an added turbo mode for extra power. There’s of course no gas or oil to fuss with here either, so you can kickstart your mowing routine ahead of summer with a bit of a green touch. Head below for more.

All of the tool discounts in today’s Greenworks sale come backed by companion batteries that ensure you have everything you need out of the box. Lawn mowers really are stealing the spotlight this time around, but you’ll also find some notable bundle offers that bring in some other essentials to make sure your yard is looking its best now that spring weather is here. Shop all of the discounts here.

As far as all of the other environmentally-friendly discounts live for the start of the week, our Green Deals guide of course remains the place to be. From solar panels to finally lessen your reliance on the actual power grid to tools, other electric vehicles, and more, you’ll find some notable markdowns live as the spring savings are now underway.

Greenworks 21-inch 48V Electric Mower features:

Quickly mow up to half an acre on a single charge, then fully recharge batteries in just 60 minutes. This lightweight, quiet-running self-propelled, rear-wheel-drive mower has variable speed control for mowing at comfortable speeds; SmartCut Technology that constantly monitors grass conditions, then automatically adapts to provide the perfect amount of power needed to get the job done.

