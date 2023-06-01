Amazon First Reads June eBook freebies (Reg. $6)

Rikka Altland -
Reg. $6 FREE

Today, Amazon is rolling out its latest selection of First Reads FREE eBooks now that a new month has arrived. Throughout all of June, anyone subscribed to Amazon’s Prime 2-day shipping service is now able to receive early access to new Kindle books for FREE (Reg. $6) before these titles are released. Head below for a look at this month’s freebies.

First up, go swing by the Amazon First Reads hub to see each of this month’s selection of free titles. Prime members can download one of the nine eBooks to a Kindle device or to the free iOS/Android app. But even those without a subscription can still add an individual title to your collection for $1.99, down from the usual $6 price tag. Either way, your new eBook becomes a permanent part of your library.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

ESR’s trifold 10.9-inch iPad Apple Pencil stand c...
ELEGOO’s new Neptune 4 3D printer prints at 500mm/s a...
Score a 4-pack of Apple AirTags with U1 chip at new 202...
Acer’s entry-level Nitro 50 i5/RTX 3050 gaming de...
AeroGarden Sprout grows veggies indoors at the best pri...
Rare deal knocks the regularly $270 Lavazza Classy espr...
Huffy eBikes go on deep discount starting at just $425 ...
Upway ebikes open in US, offers deep discounts on refur...
Load more...
Show More Comments