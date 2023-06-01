Amazon’s refurb Smart Thermostat includes full warranty and now starts at $45 (2023 low)

Amazon is now offering some solid deals on its certified refurbished Smart Thermostat at $44.99 shipped. Regularly $70 in refurbished condition or $80 new, this is at least 36% off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked all year. You’ll also find the refurbished Amazon Smart Thermostat with the C-wire power adapter marked down to $54.99 from the regular $85 shipped, which is the first deal we have tracked on this unit in 2023. Note: Some homes require the C-wire attachment and you can hit the Check Compatibility link on the listing page to find out which one you’ll need. With air conditioners starting to get cranked up in most places of the country (if they weren’t already), Amazon’s smart temperature controller is looking to reduce costs – “ENERGY STAR certified thermostats save an average of $50 on yearly energy bills” – and make the experience a more intelligent one. You can bark orders at Alexa to set temperatures or use the Alexa app to do it manually, not to mention the ability to have the temperature automatically change when you’re home, asleep, or leaving for the day. The refurbished units come with the same warranty as new models and you’ll find more details below.

A quick browse through Amazon’s smart thermostat section will highlight how notable the price we are seeing above really is. You’ll be hard-pressed to find anything as modern-looking, intelligent, and affordable in the $45 or less category. Even most of the no-name brands go for this much or more, and even if you do bump into one for a touch less it’s hard to recommend those over the Amazon units with full warranties.

Then head straight over to our smart home hub for even more discounts to make your living space more intelligent for the summer and beyond. Alongside this collection of Govee’s RGBIC LED light strips, outdoor kits, wall lights, and more, we are also tracking some rare deals on Philips Hue’s popular Play Bar color ambient lights. Now down at $99 shipped, offers on these units do not come around all that often so you’ll want to head over to our deal coverage while the price is still right. Get a closer look right here.

Amazon Smart Thermostat features:

A Certified Refurbished Amazon Smart Thermostat is refurbished, tested, and certified to look and work like new and comes with the same limited warranty as a new device. Certified Refurbished Amazon devices may be packaged in generic Amazon-branded boxes.

Smart upgrade – Amazon Smart Thermostat is an easy way to switch from a traditional thermostat and help reduce energy usage.

Save energy – According to EPA estimates, ENERGY STAR certified thermostats save an average of $50 on yearly energy bills.

Automatic comfort – Alexa can do the programming for you, updating the temperature to keep you comfortable.

On-the-go control – Let Alexa set the temperature, or set it yourself from anywhere with the Alexa app.

You can do it – The Alexa app will guide you through the installation process, but customer service is always available.

