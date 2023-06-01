Up to 53% off escape rooms and board games to play this summer: Clue, Risk, more from $13.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering up to 53% off a range of Hasbro board games. Shipping is free for Prime members in orders over $25. The deals start from $13.50 and include everything from involved strategy experiences to some riffs on the classics. You’ll find a series the mystery-meets-escape room Clue sets alongside Risk and more. While most folks are looking to get outdoors at this time of year, having some board games at the ready can be great fun if the rain starts coming down or just to gather around at the lake house and things of that nature. These deals will only be live through today so be sure to head below to take a closer look at some top picks.

Amazon Gold Box board game deals:

Prefer your games in digital form? First check out our hands-on impressions of the new open-world of LEGO 2K Drive, then head over to our curated hub for more. Our latest collection of the best console game deals is loaded with prices drops on titles for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox, not to mention all of the latest additions to the Switch Online library you can play for free with a membership – here’s a look at all of the titles that have hit the service lately.

Clue Signature Collection features:

This keepsake-worthy edition of the Clue board game features an elegant design, high-quality packaging and components, and in-box storage solutions…This Clue game is designed for display with its beautiful design, stunning artwork, and quality materials such as wooden tokens and oversized die-cast metal weapons…With classic Clue gameplay, players solve the murder mystery in the mansion by finding out who committed the murder, where it happened, and with what weapon.

