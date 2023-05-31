Today’s best game deals: Xenoblade Chronicles 3 $50 Amazon low, Ghostbusters, more

Amazon is now offering Xenoblade Chronicles 3 on Nintendo Switch for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $60, while this might not seem like the deepest price drops, deals on this one don’t come around nearly as often as the rest of the major Switch titles. In fact, today’s deal is the lowest we have tracked on Amazon since release. This one was officially announced during a major Direct presentation in early 2022 before releasing later that summer. The latest in the Monolithsoft-developed Xenoblade saga is a must-have for JRPG fans and a great addition to any Switch library, if you ask me. Players join Noah and Mio on a “heartfelt journey to end the cycle of violence” alongside a host of other characters “to awaken the colonies of Aionios to the underlying threat both nations face.” Massive fantastical sci-fi landscapes, seamless real-time RPG combat, and more await in this one. Get more details in our feature piece right here and head below for the rest of today’s console game deals.

