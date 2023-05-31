Today’s best game deals: Xenoblade Chronicles 3 $50 Amazon low, Ghostbusters, more

Amazon is now offering Xenoblade Chronicles 3 on Nintendo Switch for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $60, while this might not seem like the deepest price drops, deals on this one don’t come around nearly as often as the rest of the major Switch titles. In fact, today’s deal is the lowest we have tracked on Amazon since release. This one was officially announced during a major Direct presentation in early 2022 before releasing later that summer. The latest in the Monolithsoft-developed Xenoblade saga is a must-have for JRPG fans and a great addition to any Switch library, if you ask me. Players join Noah and Mio on a “heartfelt journey to end the cycle of violence” alongside a host of other characters “to awaken the colonies of Aionios to the underlying threat both nations face.” Massive fantastical sci-fi landscapes, seamless real-time RPG combat, and more await in this one. Get more details in our feature piece right here and head below for the rest of today’s console game deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $51 (Reg. $60)
- My Time at Portia Deluxe Edition eShop $6.50 (Reg. $32)
- Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII – Reunion eShop $35 (Reg. $50)
- Chrono Cross: Raduical Dreamers eShop $14 (Reg. $20)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga eShop $24 (Reg. $60)
- WarioWare: Get it Together! $45 (Reg. $50)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $15 (Reg. $30)
- Retro Arcade Archives eShop sale from $2
- PAC-MAN, MAPPY, XEVIOUS, NEOGEO games, more
- Just Dance 2023 $18 (Reg. $25+)
- Octopath Traveler II $46 (Reg. $60)
- Moonlighter: Complete eShop $4 (Reg. $29)
- FAR: Changing Tides eShop $7 (Reg. $20)
- XCOM 2 Collection eShop $7 (Reg. $50)
- For The King eShop $7.50 (Reg. $25)
- LEGO Bricktales eShop $21 (Reg. $30)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $43 (Reg. $60)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $53 (Reg. $60)
PlayStation and Xbox:
*** Sony’s massive Days of Play sale: PS5 gear, games, and more
*** Everything you need to know about the MGS Snake Eater remake
***2023 summer PlayStation Showcase: MGS 3 remake, Spider-Man 2, more
***Seagate Xbox Series X|S 1TB and 2TB Expansion cards now $80 off
- Immortals Fenyx Rising from $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed $20 (Reg. $40)
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Immortals of Aveum pre-order $70
- God of War Ragnarök $27 (Reg. $70)
- Octopath Traveler II $40 (Reg. $60)
- Metro Saga Bundle PSN $9 (Reg. $60)
- GRIS PSN $4 (Reg. $17)
- Xbox Assassins Creed Publisher Sale up to 80% off
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin $20 (Reg. $40)
- Dead Space 2 Xbox $4 (Reg. $20)
- Tetris Effect: Connected $25 (Reg. $40)
- No More Heroes 3$20 (Reg. $40)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II $45.50 (Reg. $70)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 $16 (Reg. $40)
- Diablo Prime Evil Collection $20 (Reg. $60)
- NBA 2K23 Xbox $14 (Reg. up to $70)
- Rare Replay w/ GoldenEye 007 $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
PowerA’s new FUSION Pro 3 wired Xbox controller is ultra-customizable
Microsoft expands Xbox Design Lab Elite Series 2 options with black-out buttons, new colors, more
Celebrate the Super Mario Bros. Movie launch with Uniqlo’s official t-shirt line from $15
Cities: Skylines 2 likely won’t get multiplayer, but at least Chirper is returning
New Xbox wireless controller with topographic detailing and battery debuts for Earth Day
ASUS officially unveils faster, quieter, and lighter handheld gaming PC to take on Steam Deck
