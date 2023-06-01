Get the party started with Samsung’s karaoke tower speakers from $150 (Up to $300 off)

We have spotted some notable deals on the Samsung Sound Tower speakers to get the party started this summer. First up, Walmart is offering the entry-level model Samsung MX-ST40B Sound Tower at $149.99 shipped. Regularly $500 and currently on sale for $250 directly from Samsung, this model more typically sits in the $350 range at Amazon where it is currently marked down to $180. We have seen fleeting YMMV deals for less in the past, but today’s offer is the best we can find otherwise. Entry-level it may be, but you are looking at a powerful 160W party speaker with bi-directional audio output that will be a solid option for indoor jams and outdoor get togethers this summer. This wireless Bluetooth speaker boasts an IPX5 water resistance as well as 12 hours of battery life, festive LED lighting effects, and a microphone input for karaoke. Head below for even more Sound Tower deals.

Now, if you’re really looking to get it going this summer and beyond, Amazon is now offering the high-end Samsung MX-ST90B Sound Tower down at $497.99 shipped. That’s certainly not inexpensive by any means, but this is a regularly $1,200 speaker that’s on sale for $800 directly from Samsung and now at the Amazon all-time low. Again, we have seen limited offers for less in the last, but this is indeed at least $300 in savings and even more than that under the MSRP. The specs and features on this model are much of the same, just with some wheels to help you move it when needed and significantly more power and volume at 1,700 watts.

For something more intelligent, check out the brand new Amazon Echo Pop smart speaker that launched in mid-May. And for a more modest Bluetooth speaker than the models featured above, check out the ongoing price drop we are tracking on the latest JBL Pulse 5. Now down at the lowest we have tracked, you can score one, 360-degree light show included, at $50 off right now with all of the details you need waiting right here.

Samsung MX-ST40B Sound Tower Portable Speaker features:

Uniquely designed bi-directional speakers kick up the sound with 160 watts of high power…Enjoy up to 12 hours of unplugged entertainment with our built-in battery…Rain or shine, enjoy year-round outdoor entertainment with this soundbar that is IPX5 rated for weather-resistant durability against water and dust…Set the mood with festive LED lighting effects; Enjoy party, ambient, and dance modes…Connect two smart devices simultaneously and share the sound tower with ease; No more jumping back and forth, just deciding what’s next.

