JBL’s latest eye-catching Pulse 5 speaker with 360-degree lighting hits new $200 low ($50 off)

The latest entry in the eye-catching JBL Pulse portable Bluetooth speaker lineup is now at the best price we have ever tracked on Amazon. After coming away quite impressed in our hands-on review earlier this year, Amazon is now offering the JBL Pulse 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker down at $199.95 shipped. Regularly $250, today’s deal brings $50 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Outside of a brief and slight deal to $230 at the top of the month, today’s deal marks both the first sizable drop and a new Amazon all-time low. That lauded JBL sound quality is very much in place here, but the “integrated LEDs really are the star of the show and the main reason” why we left it with such a glowing review. The eye-catching 360-degree light show can be synced to your beats and you’re also looking at up to 12 hours of playback on a single charge alongside Bluetooth 5.3 wireless audio streaming from all of your smart devices. The IP67 dust and water protection also make it a great option at the beach, around the pool, and to safeguard it from spills when the party gets wild. Get a closer look right here and head below for more.

If you’re really into the design on the Pulse 5 above but want to save some cash, the previous-generation JBL Pulse 4 still delivers a compelling experience and at a lower $170 price tag. While the JBL Pulse 3 doesn’t feature as a modern a design as the newer variants, it comes in at even less on Amazon with a $130 price tag.

Elsewhere in holiday-worthy portable Bluetooth speaker deals, the Bose Memorial Day sale is now in full swing. Joining a host of its world-class over-ear headphones and the latest QuietComfort earbuds, you’ll also find solid deals on its SoundLink Micro speaker, SoundLink Revolve Plus Series II, Flex Bluetooth speaker, and much more. All of the deals are neatly organized for you right here.

JBL Pulse 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker features:

Eye-catching 360-degree light show: Brighten your nights with 360 degrees of eye-catching colors synced to the beat of your favorite songs. Or match your mood by customizing the bigger, bolder lightshow on the Pulse 5’s expanded transparent outer body using the JBL Portable app.

Bold sound and deep bass in all directions: You’ll enjoy pure, bold JBL Original Pro Sound in all directions with its separate tweeter and upfiring driver, while the passive radiator on the bottom of the speaker delivers deep bass—so you can truly feel the music.

IP67 dustproof and waterproof: To the pool. To the park. JBL Pulse 5 is IP67 waterproof and dustproof, so you can bring your speaker anywhere.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!