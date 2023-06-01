Keep tabs on workout/health metrics with these Apple Health and Google Fit scales from $22

The official Renpho Amazon storefront is now offering its Smart Body Composition Scale for $26.99 shipped. Regularly $35, this is up to 23% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While we did see it hovering in the $31 range at the top of the year, today’s deal comes within $1 of 2023 low and makes for a notable addition to your intelligent health and fitness kit this summer. This scale takes 13 different metrics, including weight, BMI, body fat, muscle mass, and metabolic age, and syncs them with the Renpho app as well as Samsung Health and Google Fit “to get a complete picture of your wellness journey.” Covered with the latest ITO coating technology to provide a “larger sensor area for enhanced accuracy and precision,” it also boasts a 400-pound capacity and a special pregnancy mode that “delivers safe, non-electrical current measurements.” Head below for more details and a deal on the Apple Health-ready Etekcity model.

While not as modern an option, this Etekcity Smart Scale packs in much of the same feature set for a lower $21.99 Prime shipped price tag. Not only is it less pricey and a particularly popular option on Amazon, but it usually fetches closer to $30, is now at the best price we can find, and matching the 2023 low. It also steps things up a notch with Apple Health data sync compatibility alongside similar body metric tracking including “body fat ratio, muscle mass, BMI, and more.”

Another great way to keep tabs on workouts and health metrics is with the deal we spotted this morning on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 Classic LTE that is now down to the $171 low. However, if you’re looking to take it up a few notches, the Memorial Day Apple Watch Ultra deals are still flying with various configurations and strap options, including the Trail Loop model at $730 shipped, some $69 off the going rate. Take a closer look at those while you still can right here.

Renpho Smart Body Composition Scale features:

Are you ready to take your health and fitness to the next level? Look no further than the RENPHO Smart Body Scale! Sync your data with the Renpho Health App, and seamlessly connect your progress to other apps like MyFitnessPal, Samsung Health, and Google Fit, to get a complete picture of your wellness journey. The RENPHO Health App is your personal health assistant that tracks and analyzes 13 key body composition metrics, including weight, BMI, body fat, muscle mass, and metabolic age. The App offers easy-to-read charts and graphs that allow you to monitor your progress and crush your goals every step of the way.

