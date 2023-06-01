Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 Classic LTE is an even better value at $171 low (Reg. $250)

Woot is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic LTE smartwatch for $170.99 Prime shipped. Those without an Amazon membership will find that a $6 delivery fee applies. Down from $250, you’re looking at one of the best prices ever on this open-box model. Today’s offer lands at $79 off while beating our previous mention of the GPS-only unit by an extra $29. Samsung’s now previous-generation fitness tracker arrives as the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and backed by a circular rotating bezel and Wear OS. To complement its 40-hour battery life, there’s a new BioActive sensor which combines optical heart rate data with electric heart and Bioelectric Impedance which can help with the Body Composition monitoring features. Galaxy Watch 4 Classic also delivers a more premium build than usual with a stylish stainless steel case that you can learn all about in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

At an even more affordable price point, the 42mm stylings of Galaxy Watch 4 Classic are easily worth a look. There may be a smaller screen in tow, but there is no arguing with how compelling a $159 price tag. Down from $350, this too is at the all-time low. It beats our previous mention from last month and is a new all-time low at $10 under the last offer.

If you’re looking for an even more capable wearable, Garmin’s solar-powered fēnix 7X Sapphire smartwatch is now landing at a new all-time low. Dropping down to $800, this even more rugged solution lands at the opposite end of the spectrum compared to the Galaxy Watch 4 models above. There’s also $200 in savings available on the standard solar-powered offering, which too drops to the best price we’ve ever seen.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic features:

Your style. Your health. Look good and feel great with your smart, new companion, Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic. Make a stylish statement with an iconic silhouette and stainless-steel casing, while your watch keeps you in tune with your health and pushes you to go further. Make the most of every run with advanced coaching and oxygen-level monitoring¹ that help you exercise smarter while increasing endurance. Leave your phone behind while staying connected — call, text and stream music,all from your wrist with LTE connectivity.

