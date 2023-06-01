Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 Classic LTE is an even better value at $171 low (Reg. $250)

Rikka Altland -
wootSamsung
Reg. $250+ $171

Woot is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic LTE smartwatch for $170.99 Prime shipped. Those without an Amazon membership will find that a $6 delivery fee applies. Down from $250, you’re looking at one of the best prices ever on this open-box model. Today’s offer lands at $79 off while beating our previous mention of the GPS-only unit by an extra $29. Samsung’s now previous-generation fitness tracker arrives as the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and backed by a circular rotating bezel and Wear OS. To complement its 40-hour battery life, there’s a new BioActive sensor which combines optical heart rate data with electric heart and Bioelectric Impedance which can help with the Body Composition monitoring features. Galaxy Watch 4 Classic also delivers a more premium build than usual with a stylish stainless steel case that you can learn all about in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

At an even more affordable price point, the 42mm stylings of Galaxy Watch 4 Classic are easily worth a look. There may be a smaller screen in tow, but there is no arguing with how compelling $159 price tag. Down from $350, this too is at the all-time low. It beats our previous mention from last month and is a new all-time low at $10 under the last offer.

If you’re looking for an even more capable wearable, Garmin’s solar-powered fēnix 7X Sapphire smartwatch is now landing at a new all-time low. Dropping down to $800, this even more rugged solution lands at the opposite end of the spectrum compared to the Galaxy Watch 4 models above. There’s also $200 in savings available on the standard solar-powered offering, which too drops to the best price we’ve ever seen.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic features:

Your style. Your health. Look good and feel great with your smart, new companion, Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic. Make a stylish statement with an iconic silhouette and stainless-steel casing, while your watch keeps you in tune with your health and pushes you to go further. Make the most of every run with advanced coaching and oxygen-level monitoring¹ that help you exercise smarter while increasing endurance. Leave your phone behind while staying connected — call, text and stream music,all from your wrist with LTE connectivity.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

woot

Samsung

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

ELEGOO’s new Neptune 4 3D printer prints at 500mm/s a...
Score a 4-pack of Apple AirTags with U1 chip at new 202...
Amazon First Reads June eBook freebies (Reg. $6)
Acer’s entry-level Nitro 50 i5/RTX 3050 gaming de...
AeroGarden Sprout grows veggies indoors at the best pri...
Rare deal knocks the regularly $270 Lavazza Classy espr...
Huffy eBikes go on deep discount starting at just $425 ...
Upway ebikes open in US, offers deep discounts on refur...
Load more...
Show More Comments