Cooler Master’s wireless mechanical 65% keyboard falls to second-best price of $62

Woot is offering the Cooler Master CK721 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard on sale for $62 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, this keyboard goes for $88.50 at Amazon right now and today’s deal comes in at $13 below our last mention from back in January. In fact, it’s just $2 above the all-time low set back in November. Ready to upgrade your gaming setup, this keyboard features brown mechanical switches which provide a satisfying, yet quiet click. It connects to your computer over the 2.4GHz wireless dongle, Bluetooth 5.1, or the USB-C port depending on what works best in your setup. The keyboard is also compatible with both Windows and macOS, meaning that either platform can readily use it. There’s a 3-way customizable dial here that gives a tactile press and turn as well, making it a great way to interact with your computer. Plus, the 65% layout is compact and doesn’t take up much space on your desk, leaving room for your mouse, drink, headphones, and other necessities. Keep reading for more.

You could instead check out the Logitech MK545 Advanced Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo, which is available on Amazon for $55 right now. While this doesn’t deliver a 65% form factor or mechanical design, Logitech’s combo is a great way to upgrade your office productivity setup on a tighter budget. It’s still completely wireless and the combo ships with both a keyboard and mouse, making it a solid choice overall.

Don’t forget that ASUS’ 27-inch 1080p 144Hz monitor is on sale right now as well. Perfect for upgrading your setup with either a new or additional high refresh rate display, you’ll spend $160 on ASUS’ screen today. Down from $199, this 20% discount delivers a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, coming in at $10 below the previous best mention. Then, swing by our PC gaming guide for other great ways to save on upgrading your battlestation.

Cooler Master 65% Wireless Mechanical Keyboard features:

The CK721 wireless mechanical keyboard is an elegant small form factor solution for both work and play. A 65% layout and hybrid wireless technology emphasizes portability with nearly universal OS & platform compatibility, while a sandblasted aluminum body and imbues the sleek durability necessary in an everyday workhorse. In addition, mechanical switches give you the reliable performance, feel, and responsiveness you can count on. With all the features you need that just work, the CK721 is the no-drama keyboard you want in the office and at your gaming setup.​

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!