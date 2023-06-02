Upgrade your gaming setup with ASUS’ 27-inch 1080p 144Hz monitor at a new low of $160

Amazon is offering the ASUS 27-inch 1080p 144Hz Gaming Monitor for $159.99 shipped. Down from $199, this 20% discount at Amazon marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. In fact, it comes in at $10 below the previous best price. Those who are looking for a gaming monitor without breaking the bank will want to consider this model. It has a 1080p resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and even stereo 2W speakers. Plus, something we typically see on higher-end monitors is G-SYNC compatibility, which this display happens to have built-in. This means you’ll have a tear-free experience when gaming with a compatible NVIDIA GPU. On top of that, the stand has full height, tilt, swivel, and pivot adjustments which helps you to really dial in the perfect position for this monitor. For I/O, you’ll find both DisplayPort and HDMI available here for connecting multiple devices at one time. Keep reading for more.

Leverage your savings to pick up this gas-spring monitor arm from Amazon. Coming in at $35 once you clip the on-page coupon, it’s low-cost and will easily uphold your new monitor. Moving from the included stand to an arm is a great way to regain some desk space, add extra versatility to your display setup.

Not sure what graphics card to use to drive your new monitor? Well, NVIDIA and AMD both have new graphics cards aimed at more budget-focused setups. Leading the way is AMD’s new RX 7600, which has a MSRP of $269 making it one of the most budget-friendly GPUs to release in recent memory. There’s also the RTX 4060 Ti, which retails for $449 with the model that we reviewed. Regardless of which model you go with, both graphics cards will easily drive the 1080p144 display on sale above at high to ultra settings.

ASUS 27-inch 1080p 144Hz Gaming Monitor features:

27” Full HD (1920×1080) Panel 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms (GTG) response time gaming monitor and free Sync/Adaptive Sync for a tear-free experience

Nvidia G-SYNC technology ensures smooth gameplay by eliminating screen tearing and stuttering ASUS Smart Contrast Ratio (ASCR) is 100000000 1

Stereo 2W speakers provide for a full sound while eliminating the need for external speakers

Marathon ready with Asus Eye Care technology to minimize eye fatigue and an ergonomic stand with full height/tilt/swivel/pivot adjustments to accommodate any desk

