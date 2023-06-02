Google’s latest Nest cams now on sale: Nest Doorbell Battery $130, Outdoor Cam $140, more from $80

To end the work week, we’re now tracking price cuts across four entries in Google’s latest lineup of smart home cameras. Including offerings for all around your property – both inside and out – the savings today all kick off with the latest Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) for $129.99 shipped. Down from the usual $180 going rate, you’re looking at $50 in savings alongside the second-best price of the year. It did drop down to $11 less during a 1-day sale back in May, but this is the lowest we’ve seen otherwise in throughout 2023 so far. Google’s latest battery-powered Nest Doorbell arrives with all of the Nest and Assistant integration you’d expect from the brand’s most recent front porch protector. It packs 1080p recording into a refreshed design that’s easier on the eyes than the original model, with the rechargeable battery ditching 24/7 recording in favor of live feed access with 3 hours of local event video history recording. Get a closer look at all of the intricacies in our hands-on review. Head below for more from $80.

If your front porch doesn’t need its own dedicated security feed, the latest wired Nest Cam Indoor is now dropping to $79.99. That’s down from the usual $100 going rate for only the second time this year, delivering 20% in savings along the way. It’s the first discount we’ve seen since back in January, and is matching the 2023 low. We have seen it sell for $10 less back on Black Friday of last year, for comparison, but this is the second-best discount yet.

Google’s latest iteration of Nest Cam Indoor arrives with a 1080p sensor at the center of the surveillance capabilities. Ideal for keeping tabs on the happenings around your home, checking in on your furry friends while away, or even monitoring package arrivals by pointing the cam out the window, this Assistant-enabled offering comes backed by person detection and other motion notifications and all of Google’s usual smart tech. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

The savings today also continue over to the weather-resistant counterparts in Google’s stable. Amazon now offers the latest Nest Cam Outdoor for $139.98, which is down from the usual $180 going rate to deliver 22% in savings. It’s the best price of the year and also one of the only times in 2023 it has gone on sale, much like the Indoor Cam above. Featuring a weather-resistant build, Google’s Nest Cam Outdoor can be mounted outside to survey your property with its 1080p sensor and night vision support. Its internal battery means you don’t have to run any wires, either, while still enjoying the full benefits of an Assistant-enabled camera. Our hands-on review offers some additional details, too.

And last up, those who need an even more capable way to surveil their property will find that the Google Nest Outdoor Floodlight Cam is worth a look. Dropping down to $219.99 courtesy of Amazon, today’s price cut takes $60 off the usual $280 MSRP in order to land at the second-best price of the year. It comes within $20 of a single discount we saw a few months back, too. Armed with a weather-resistant build, the latest Google Nest Cam Outdoor can be mounted outside to survey your property with its 1080p sensor and night vision support. Its internal battery means you don’t have to run any wires, either. Not to mention the entire package sports a pair of attached 2,400-lumen floodlights that round out the security feature set. Our hands-on review offers some additional details, too.

Nest Doorbell (Battery) features:

The 2nd-gen wired Nest Doorbell is always on, so you can know what’s happening at your front door around the clock.[2] Get intelligent alerts about people, packages, and animals, plus 3 hours of event video history – no subscription required.[1] Add up to 10 days of continuous recording with Nest Aware Plus. And set up and manage your video doorbell easily using the Google Home app.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!