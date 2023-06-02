Instant Precision 6-qt. Electric Dutch Oven falls back to the Amazon low at $98.50 (Reg. $230)

Amazon is now offering the Instant Precision 6-quart Electric Dutch Oven from 115.63 $98.59 shipped in the green colorway. Regularly $230 and still fetching as much directly from Instant, this is over $101 off the going rate and the best price we can find. Today’s deal is matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon and a price we have only seen once before today. Note: You will find a third-party Amazon listing with the red model at $117, but we don’t have any experience with that seller. This is Instant’s electric Dutch oven that provides a powered experience that delivers a standalone cooker that can also function like a standard cast iron model. It features a “heavy-duty” enameled cast-iron inner cooking pot that can be popped out for serving or dropped in the oven or on the stovetop. The 5-in-1 design also supports various cookings modes like braise, slow cook, sear, sauté, and warm and makes for a notable option for side dishes to supplement outdoor cookouts this summer. Head below for additional details.

If you can make do with a more traditional Dutch oven, the Lodge Cast Iron model is great option. Not only is it a particularly popular model, but it is also quite a versatile and rugged solution that can take you from the stovetop to the oven and even onto the campsite over an open flame. It sells for $45 on Amazon to save you significantly more than the Instant model above.

Amazon launched wide ranging Amazon Basics sale yesterday loaded with small kitchen appliances and more starting from under $3 Prime shipped and you’ll find even more cooking gear in our home goods hub. One standout sale there has up to $100 off Vitamix’s pro-grade blending solutions with lengthy warranties to protect your investment and models starting from $125 shipped. Get a closer look at our top picks and the best values from the sale event right here.

Instant Precision 6-quart Electric Dutch Oven features:

Delivering gourmet results right on your countertop. Braise, slow cooking, sear or sauté, cooking pan and warmer, making it the perfect wedding gift, new home gift or bridal shower gift! Featuring a Dutch oven that allows exact temperature and time control that you simply cannot get from cooking on a stovetop.Heavy-duty enameled cast-iron cooking pot is removable, oven and stovetop-safe allowing the same features as a traditional Dutch oven and looks beautiful on your table.

