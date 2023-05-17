Load up on Amazon tech, rechargeable batteries, more from just $3 (Up to 34% off)

Amazon 12-Pack Rechargeable AAA NiMH Batteries

After debuting a slew of new tech this morning including the introduction of the Echo Pop smart speaker, new Echo Show models, and its latest Echo Buds at $40, Amazon has now kicked of a pair of wide-ranging sale events featuring a series of its affordable Amazon Basics gear.  The deals start from under $3 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25, giving folks a chance to stock up on office gear, small tech accessories, and kitchen add-ons for less. Amazon Basics gear certainly isn’t the highest-end out there, but when it comes to smaller consumables, casual power options, and kitchen accessories, it can be a great way to keep some cash in your pocket for the big ticket items. Rechargeable batteries, USB-C adapters, surge protector power strips, and HDMI cables are all on tap here alongside knife sets, can openers, cook and bakeware bundles, and more. Head below for some top picks and more details. 

Amazon Basics tech and office supply deals:

Amazon Basics kitchen gear deals:

Just be sure to check out this price drop on Satechi’s USB-C Mulitport MX Hub to expand your home office setup as well as everything else in our Mac accessories deal hub while you’re at it. 

Amazon Basics 8-Pack Rechargeable AA NiMH Batteries features:

8-pack of pre-charged AA rechargeable NiMH batteries (2,400 mAh) for professional or everyday use…Can be recharged up to 400 times with minimal power loss; provides consistent discharge performance (requires separate battery charger)…Works with any device that uses AA batteries, but best for high power or continuous drain items like game controllers and wireless devices…Maintains 50% capacity for 1 year; great for powering household appliances or to use while traveling.

