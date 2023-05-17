Vitamix blenders with aircraft-grade blades and 10-yr. warranties start from $125 (Up to $100 off)

There are blenders and then there are Vitamix blenders. The professional-grade small kitchen appliances the brand serves up are among the best on the market, but they certainly aren’t the most affordable. While some of the more entry-level offerings are indeed more accessible for some, there are far less pricey options out there. But with the up to $100 in savings we are now tracking as part of its latest spring sale and the up to 10-year warranties attached on various models, these sound investments just got significantly less expensive. Not only can they easily power through anything the creative home chef can throw at them, but they also make for great smoothie machines you won’t have to battle just to liquidize the kale and more robust ingredients, not to mention meal preparations, summer iced cocktails, and much more. Head below for a closer look at the deals starting from $125 shipped.

Vitamix spring blender deals:

The offers below come via the official Vitamix site and Amazon, both with free shipping.

Aircraft-grade stainless steel blades, variable speed controls, self-cleaning programs, and manual pulse action are just some of the features you’ll find on just about all of the countertop models no matter the price. Browse through all of the models on sale right here, including the hand immersion model and some bundles. All of the deals are on par with our April mentions as well.

Vitamix Explorian E310 features:

Variable Speed Control: Ten variable speeds allow you to refine every texture with culinary precision, from the smoothest purées to the heartiest soups

Pulse Feature: Layer coarse chops over smooth purées for heartier recipes, such as chunky salsas or thick vegetable soups.

The 48-ounce container is ideal for blending medium batches for small family meals. Cutting blades measuring 3-inch diameter to ensure a consistent blend every time. Electrical Ratings-120 V

Hardened Stainless-Steel Blades: Our aircraft-grade stainless steel blades are designed to handle the toughest ingredients, so from the first blend to the last, you get the same quality results. Cord length: 4.5 feet

Self-Cleaning: With a drop of dish soap and warm water, your Vitamix machine can clean itself in 30 to 60 seconds. What’s in the Box: motor base, 48 oz. container, mini-tamper, cookbook

