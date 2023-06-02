Set your MacBook Pro in MOMAX’s vertical laptop stand while it’s down to a new low of $9

MOMAX Technology (98% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its Vertical Laptop Stand for $8.79 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code I4HBXZJ2 at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically going for $16, today’s deal comes in at more than $7 below the normal going rate, beats our last mention by nearly $1, and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This vertical laptop stand is great for holding your portable computer whenever you get home or to work. It has a self-adjusting design that allows it to automatically become however wide you need whenever your laptop is set in it. With support for up to 17.3-inch computers and up to 23 pound laptops, this stand can hold just about any machine on the market. Not only will something like this save space on your desk, but also allow your computer to be well-ventilated as there will be nothing blocking the intake or output from the laptop. Keep reading for more.

Truth be told, it’ll be hard to find a better-priced laptop stand on Amazon than today’s lead deal. However, you can pick up the stand above and grab this smartphone stand for only a little more than its typical price. Lamicall’s adjustable phone stand can be had for $8.50, making it an affordable alternative to today’s lead deal if you don’t need to hold a laptop at your desk.

When working from home, be sure to have a solid set of active noise cancelling headphones to block out distracting conversations, noise, or anything else. Right now, Sennheiser’s Momentum 4 headphones are on sale for $300 today, a full $80 below its typical going rate. These are some of our favorite headphones here at 9to5Toys, and you can learn more about what the Momentum 4 have to offer in our hands-on review.

Momax Vertical Laptop Stand features:

No longer worry about installing your mobile devices, Arch 2 desktop storage artifact allows you to manage your frequently used mobile devices more effectively on a crowded desktop. Elegant design, simple to use, sturdy and reliable, providing a cleaner working environment in seconds.

