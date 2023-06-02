Sennheiser’s Momentum 4 ANC headphones are a 9to5 favorite at $300 (Save $80)

Earlier this spring, we took a hands-on look at the new Sennheiser Momentum 4 and walked away quite impressed. These would be an instant recommendation if not for the higher price tag, but today Amazon is stepping in to help make the ANC cans a touch more affordable. Dropping down to $299.95 shipped, you’re now looking at the best price in months from that usual $380 price tag. The $80 in savings come within $10 of our previous mention from a few months back and land as one of the first chances to save this year. Available in both white and black styles, the new Momentum 4 make for a step forward from Sennheiser with improved sound quality and active noise cancellation. All of that comes packed into a premium build that’s a bit less stylized than we’ve seen before, but with the signature fabric accenting that has been a staple of its latest releases. You’re also looking at notable 60-hour battery life to go alongside the pair of internal 42mm drivers that are backed by both Bluetooth and wired USB-C audio. Our launch coverage breaks down the rest of the experience, too.

If you’re looking to bring home the Sennheiser sound without the bulkier form-factor, we also just took a hands-on look at its recent Sennheiser Momentum 3 earbuds. Delivering everything you’d expect a pair of the brand’s true wireless earbuds to, these new releases put audio fidelity and premium aesthetics at the forefront of the experience, which you can read all about in our recent hands-on review. These are also on sale for one of the very first times, dropping down to $199 courtesy of Amazon. That delivers a new all-time low at $51 off the usual $250 price tag.

Another 9to5 favorite pair of headphones are also up for grabs right now, with Sony’s popular XM4 ANC headphones going on sale for the first time this year. Even more affordable than the Sennheiser pair above, you’re looking at $70 in savings from the usual $348 going rate. It’s marking a new 2023 low at $278. There’s a lot to like with this previous-generation pair, but there are some missing features like Sound Personalization and the impressive 60-hour battery life.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 features:

Sennheiser’s MOMENTUM range sets the standard for sophisticated listening with superior sound. The new MOMENTUM 4 Wireless once again raises the bar – delivering superior sound quality with advanced Adaptive Noise Cancellation and exceptional comfort. Listen your way thanks to features including Transparency Mode, Built-in EQ, and a new Sound Personalization feature. Calls also sound more natural thanks to an advanced digital beamforming microphone system with automatic wind noise suppression.

