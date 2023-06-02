Sonnet debuts new Echo 11 Thunderbolt 4 Dock with 4K60 HDMI and 2.5GbE

Sonnet today is refreshing its lineup of Thunderbolt 4 hubs with a new and even more versatile option. Looking to be more flexible out of the box, the new Sonnet Echo 11 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI Dock now packs a standard 4K60 HDMI port to go alongside the upgraded 2.5GbE slot, 10Gb/s USB-A ports, and 100W of charging passthrough to your MacBook.

Check out Sonnet’s new Echo 11 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI Dock

Living up to its name, the new Echo 11 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI Dock comes outfitted with well, HDMI. Its predeccessor entirely relied on Thunderbolt ports for you to connect to external displays and the like, and now the company is side stepping the need for a dongle or specalized cable with a built-in display connection. It’s hardly the forward-thinking approach that we’ve seen from nearly every Thunderbolt dock maker over the past couple of years, but at least adds back one of the more useful ports. It’s a 4K 60Hz HDMI port specifically, too.

Another big inclusion this time around is leaning more into being a future-proof solution to your workstation. The wired networking port is stepping up from the usual Gigabit standard we tend to see on these models, arriving instead with a 2.5Gb E slot, which lets it make a step towards saturating the Sonnet Thunderbolt 4 hub’s 40Gb/s bandwidth.

Speaking of, the Echo 11 arrives with four USB 3.2 Gen 2 10Gb/s slots that also work towards maxing out the full throughput of the hub. Those are capable of supporting NVMe SSD drives, while also providing 7.5W of power to each port for charging accessories in the process.

Though this is a Thunderbolt 4 hub, the Sonnet Echo 11 comes prepared to back that expectation. There’s the host TB4 port that can dish out 100W of power throughput to the host device for powering MacBooks and the like. Then you’ll find two other Thunderbolt 4 ports that can handle driving up to 8K displays, as well as hard drives and other peripherals.

Sonnet’s latest is now available

Now available for purchase, the new Sonnet Echo 11 Thunderbolt 4 hub is available direct from the company’s own online storefront as well as B&H. It launches with a $239.99 price tag, too. For comparison, that’s an extra $40 over the price of the existing model. So if you’re looking to bring the added HDMI slot and 2.5GbE port to your workstation, there’s only a bit of a premium attached.

