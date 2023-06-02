Huge TP-Link Kasa smart home gear sale from $13: Assistant/Alexa plugs, bulbs, switches, more

The smart home deals are flying this morning with sizable price drops on Google’s latest Nest cams, rare offers on intelligent Sonos speakers, and Google’s latest Nest WiFi 6E Pro systems, but now it’s time for some TP-Link Kasa gear. Among the more popular options for folks nestled into the Alexa and Google smart home ecosystems, the brand delivers relatively affordable ways to enhance your smart home around every corner. From light switches and smart bulbs to dimmer plugs, and even outdoor outlets, today’s deals also feature its smart home cameras, light strips, and motion sensors. Starting from $13 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25, while many of the deals are slightly above the massive Prime Day and Black Friday offers we tracked last year, we are only talking by a few bucks at most here. This is essentially the first time we have seen such a large selection of the brand’s gear go on sale at once and great time to upgrade your setup no matter what you might be after. Head below for some top picks. 

As we mentioned above, there’s no shortage of smart home gear going on sale as we head into June and summer 2023. Whether you’re looking to score some intelligent patio lighting, up your home security, or enhance your Wi-Fi (among other things), you;’ll want to head right over to our smart home hub for some of the best deals of the year. 

Enjoy your smart home outside with this weather-resistant smart dimmer. Remotely adjust the brightness of your outdoor dimmable lights with the Kasa app or use voice commands via Alexa or Google Assistant for hands-free control. IP64 rating helps protect your plug against dust intrusion and splashes of water. The TP-Link based Kasa Smart plug will bring you more stable Wi-Fi connectivity with a longer coverage range of up to 300ft. 2.4GHz Wi-Fi only. You can group multiple dimmers and string lights to control them together at the same time via the Kasa app. Use schedules to switch your outdoor lighting on and off on a schedule to save energy and have total automation. 

