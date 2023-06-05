Official Apple Watch Sport Loop bands land at best prices yet from $17 (Reg. $49)

Woot today is now discounting the official Apple Watch Sport Loop 45mm band to $18.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee applies otherwise. Over at Amazon, you can drop the 41mm Sport Band down to $17.11. In either case, you’re looking at notable price cuts from the usual $49 price tags, with as much as $32 in savings attached. This is a new all-time low on both of the styles, too. Comprised of a soft, breathable high-performance fluoroelastomer material, the official Apple Watch Sport Bands arrive in a pair of colors to either mix up the daily stylings of your wearable or refresh an aging option. Already ideal for working out, tagging along on hikes, and other spring-worthy adventures, these are just as comfortable for fitness companions as they are for daily wear. Check out the options on sale below.

Sport Band styles on sale:

If the featured stylings aren’t quite what you’re looking for, be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands. Our guide is full of various offerings starting at $5, delivering some lower-cost options to deck out your Apple Watch with. And with plenty of different styles, there’s sure to be an option that fits in with your wardrobe.

Apple Watch Sport Band features:

Made from a custom high-performance fluoroelastomer, the Sport Band is durable and strong, yet surprisingly soft. The smooth, dense material drapes elegantly across your wrist and feels comfortable next to your skin. An innovative pin-and-tuck closure ensures a clean fit. Apple Watch Sport Band includes 3 straps that can be.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!