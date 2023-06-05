CORSAIR’s iCUE LT100 smart lighting towers add a colorful pop to your setup at low of $100

Amazon is offering the CORSAIR iCUE LT100 Smart Lighting Tower Starter Kit for $99.99 shipped. Down from a normal price of $150, today’s deal comes in at 33% off, saving you $50 and marking a return to the all-time low. In fact, this is only the third time that we’ve seen it at this price so far in 2023. Is your gaming setup getting a little dull? Well, give it an upgrade as we head toward summer. These lighting towers from CORSAIR are perfect for just that. Pairing with your PC, the CORSAIR LT100 are controlled with iCUE software on your desktop, meaning that your entire setup’s illumination will pair well together and allow for a seamless experience all around. There are 11 preset profiles you can choose from out of the box, or you can jump into the full customization aspect in the software. Dive into our hands-on review to take a deeper dive then head below for more.

Instead of the CORSAIR light towers above, you could save some cash and get a semi-similar experience with the Govee RGBIC Gaming Light Bars. While these light bars don’t tie into iCUE, you’ll find Razer Synapse integration here which allows you to enjoy native PC control of these lights. Coming in at $65 on Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon, these light bars are great for upgrading your setup on a tighter budget.

If you would prefer to stick to using the same software for all of your peripherals, then consider picking up CORSAIR’s M65 Ultra wireless gaming mouse while it’s on sale for $90. This is a 31% discount from its normal $130 going rate, saving $40 in the process. On top of that, it has a unique function of a DPI-shift button on the side which can help with aiming and enhanced precision in your favorite games.

CORSAIR iCUE LT100 Lighting Tower features:

Extend your PC’s RGB lighting with the CORSAIR iCUE LT100 Smart Lighting Towers Starter Kit, part of the iCUE Smart Lighting Ecosystem. 92 RGB LEDs light up your room with ambient lighting that dynamically integrates with your games and media for a truly immersive experience. Cycle through 11 lighting profiles out of the box with push-button control or connect to CORSAIR iCUE software to synchronize your RGB lighting effects across all compatible CORSAIR devices in your system and all external iCUE Smart Lighting devices. The Starter Kit includes two lighting towers with 46 customizable LEDs each, housed in light-diffusing casing that softens and blends light. With an included removable headset holder, LT100 Smart Lighting Towers add convenient, versatile, and stunning RGB lighting to any setup.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!