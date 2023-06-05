Jabra’s new Elite 5 earbuds with Google Fast Pair and ANC land at $120 (Reg. $150)

Amazon is now offering the just-released Jabra Elite 5 True Wireless Earbuds for $119.99 shipped. Available across three colorways, today’s offer lands from the usual $150 price tag in order to knock $30 off. This is still one of the first chances to save, the second-best price to date, and lowest since a 1-day discount back in February. Jabra’s latest addition to its stable of true wireless earbuds arrive in the form of the new Elite 5 buds. These offerings pack hybird active noise cancellation out of the box that comes backed by six built-in microphones for tuning out distracting ambient audio. The actual listening experience comes powered by 6mm drivers, with support for aptX audio. Google Fast Pair then supplements the Bluetooth connectivity and rounds out the package with seven hours of playback from the earbuds themselves and another 28 hours from the charging case. Our launch coverage offers some additional insight, too.

As a much more affordable offering to consider, the Jabra Elite 3 arrive with much of the same Google Fast Pair technology, just sans some of the higher-end features on the lead deal. The $72 price tag makes these much more affordable, and explains the lack of ANC. Though you’ll still find several colorways the same 35 hours of total battery life, and IP55 water-resistance. Our hands-on review over at 9to5Google offers a better idea of what to expect from the experience.

Historically, we’ve walked away quite impressed with Jabra’s earbuds. Earlier this year, I took a hands-on look at the new Elite 4 buds that while cost more than previous models, justify that price hike with onboard ANC and multipoint Bluetooth.

As for our other favorite headphones out there, we have some more capable offerings in our list of favorite earbuds from 2022. For a more in-depth look, you’ll want to dive into our post recapping all of the year’s best earbuds that give the big players a run for their money. From everyday drivers worth a spot in everyone’s pocket to unique offerings, buds designed for hearing every beat to even the most comfortable listening experience, we take a look at the best of the best from Beyerdynamic, Sennheiser, JBL, and other brands.

More on the Jabra Elite 5 ANC Earbuds:

Jabra Elite 5 True Wireless earbuds offer 6-mic technology. External mics are always active on calls, internal mics automatically activate themselves in windy conditions. Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) suppresses noise. HearThrough technology allows you to tune in to your surroundings. 6mm speakers and SBC, AAC and QualComm aptX codecs provide a goosebump-inducing sound experience which can be fine-tuned with the Jabra Sound+ App.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!