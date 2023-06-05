PowerA’s Donkey Kong and Enhanced Ancient Archer Switch controllers hit new lows from $16

Amazon is offering the PowerA Donkey Kong Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch at $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally going for $23 at Amazon, today’s deal comes in at $7 off, saves 30% from the list price, and also marks a return to the all-time low seen only once in the past. Are you a DK fan? Well, it’s time to show how much you love the iconic monkey with PowerA’s themed Nintendo Switch controller. In a unique and vibrant yellow colorway, the buttons have a red shade to them and the bottom right of the controller features the famed Donkey Kong. While the controller itself is wired, and you’ll have to plug in to use it, the detachable 10-foot USB-C cable allows you to game from the couch with ease. Keep reading for additional deals.

Also on sale today is the PowerA Ancient Archer Enhanced Wired Nintendo Switch Controller for $20.49. Down from a normal rate of $28 at Amazon, today’s deal actually comes in at a new all-time low that we’ve tracked,b beating our last mention by an additional $1.50. As an upgrade from today’s lead deal, the Enhanced controller from PowerA actually has some additional features. Sporting a Legend of Zelda styling, this is perfect for the Tears of the Kingdom fans out there. In addition to the Donkey Kong controller features above, you’ll also get two customizable bottom buttons which can help keep your fingers from flying around on top to access various functions in-game. There’s also a 3.5mm aux jack so you can listen to the game through headphones instead of TV or Switch speakers, which can make it nicer for those around you when playing by yourself.

Store more Switch games and migrate away from having to tote around tons of game cartridges when you pick up one of Samsung’s brand new 180MB/s PRO Plus microSD cards. On sale for all-time lows right now, prices start at $21 for 256GB and go up to $48 for 512GB, now’s the best time yet to buy one. That’s not even double the cost for double the storage, making now a great time to invest in a 512GB microSD card that will let you keep dozens of games stored offline in your Switch to play at any time.

PowerA Donkey Kong Wired Controller for Switch features:

Play your favorite Nintendo Switch games* in style with this officially licensed PowerA wired controller. This controller features our latest ergonomic design and intuitive button layout. A detachable 10ft USB cable with a hook-and-loop strap is included for easy storage and reduced clutter. Plus, PowerA backs all products for 2-years to reinforce quality commitment. *For use only while Switch is docked. Does not support HD rumble, IR, motion controls, or Amiibo NFC.

