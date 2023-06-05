Samsung’s brand new 180MB/s PRO Plus microSD cards hit all-time lows from $21

Update: Pricing on the brand new Samsung 256GB and 512GB PRO Plus microSD cards have dropped even lower to new all-time lows at $20.99 and $47.99 shipped. These are the best prices we have tracked since launch in April.

We certainly feature our fair share of Samsung microSD cards around here – they include solid specs, a notable brand name in the space, and see deep sales on a regular basis – but we now have the first deal on the latest models. Having just been unveiled back in mid-April with faster speeds and technical enhancements, Amazon is now offering the new 256GB Samsung PRO Plus microSD card for $24.99 $23.99 shipped. While the other capacities are still at full price, this mid-tear model regularly fetches $30 and is seeing the first notable price drop today. A solid 17% off the going rate, it is also now only $1 more than the previous-generation PRO Plus that clocks in with an up 160MB/s transfer rate compared to the updated 180MB/s on the new model featured here today. An ideal option for drone setups, cameras, gaming rigs, and more, it features the expected A2 app-loading rating alongside U3, Class 10 read/write speeds for photo storage, 4K videos , and more. Joined by a 10-year warranty, Samsung has also designed the cards with protection from extreme temperatures, water, x-rays, magnetic environments, and more. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more.

You could drop down to the 128GB new-generation Samsung PRO Plus that has now dropped to $19 $16.99 to save some cash. But if you’re not particularly worried about the fastest speeds, something like this PNY PRO Elite Class model is worth a look as well with pricing starting from $15.

Another notable piece of storage kit you might need on your adventures this summer and back at the work desk when you get home is a nice portable SSD. Fortunately there are some solid deals running right now including all-time lows on the original T7 and the newer T7 Shield from Samsung alongside the offer we spotted this morning on WD’s gray model 2TB USB 3.2 My Passport Portable SSD. This one is now at the best price we have tracked with both 1TB and 2TB models marked down starting from $70.

New Samsung PRO Plus microSD card features:

Capture seamless 4K videos on your compatible phone or drone, while expanded storage gives you the freedom to play more high-performance, intensive games on your tablet or gaming device. Huge capacities of 128GB, 256GB and 512GB give you plenty of storage space; Shoot as many long takes and high-resolution photos8-9 as you want, or load up on apps and media; Now you’ve got the room. The PRO Plus takes on life’s adventures with water, temperature, X-ray, magnet, drop, and wearout protection; You deserve reliable storage, backed by a 10-year limited warranty.

