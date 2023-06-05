Uncover your ancestry before summer family parties: 23andMe, Ancestry DNA kits from $59

Amazon has now launched a new 23andMe sale so you can track down your ancestors and potentially discover your long lost royal blood line at a discount. Alongside some of the more pricey and involved test kits, Woot’s official Amazon storefront is now offering the base 23andMe Ancestry Service for $79 shipped. Regularly $99, this is $20 off and the best price we can find. Well below even the most affordable option directly from 23andMe, this is also matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon this year. You’ll score the test kit itself here and everything you need to send in your data to receive the findings (no additional fees required). 23andMe delivers “80+ personalized reports” after investigating over 2000 geographic regions to provide “your most recent ancestors from each population lived and DNA relatives” to uncover your family tree. The included Ancestry Timeline provides a “comprehensive ancestry breakdown” so you can “gain a clearer picture of where your ancestors lived and when they lived there.” More deals and details below.

You can browse through the rest of the latest Amazon 23andMe sale right here for deals on the Health + Ancestry kits and the premium membership bundles with up to $50 in savings ready and waiting on this landing page.

However, we are also tracking a notable price drop on the Genetic Ethnicity Test from AncestryDNA – one of the most popular brands in the space. Regularly $99, you can secure this one for $59 shipped on Amazon to receive a very similar breakdown of your ancestry sourced from over 1,800 regions. This one is also matching the lowest price we have tracked at within $10 of the very limited Black Friday deals last year. It would seem as though it is a slightly less detailed report in the end, but you’re also saving an additional $20 here and still getting enough data to talk about at family gatherings this summer.

While any computer or tablet will do the job, when it comes to reviewing your test results it doesn’t get much better than a M2 iPad Pro, especially at the best price of the year, or Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro considering its $600 off right now.

23andMe Ancestry Service features:

At-home DNA test kit with access to 80+ personalized reports. Our innovative ancestry composition estimates your ancestry to the 0.1% across 2000+ geographic regions. Learn when your most recent ancestors from each population lived. Opt in to find DNA relatives and automatically build your family tree. Find out what makes you unique with personalized traits reports. Dig deeper into your ancestry with the most comprehensive ancestry breakdown. Go back in time with the Ancestry Timeline to gain a clearer picture of where your ancestors lived and when they lived there. Discover your family origins with the Haplogroup feature. Opt-in to DNA Relative Finder to discover and connect with people who share your DNA. The automatic Family Tree feature makes it easy to see your DNA relationships.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!