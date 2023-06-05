Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro is an even better value with 1TB SSD and 16GB of RAM at $600 off

Amongst all of the other M1 MacBook clearance discounts that have been going live as of late, B&H is now stepping in with one of the most compelling 1-day offers yet. The previous-generation 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro still delivers some of the latest Apple Silicon, and is now dropping to $1,299 shipped with a higher-end spec sheet. This model rocks a 1TB SSD alongside 16GB of RAM and is down from the original $1,899 price tag. Those $600 in savings deliver the first markdown of the year and an all-around rare chance to save.

Even with the new generation of M2 devices that have begun shipping across the lineup, today’s discount on the now previous-generation machine arrive as an even better value. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display, the M1 MacBook Pro packs a slim design that’s backed by 17-hour battery life. Not to mention a pair of Thunderbolt ports, the Touch Bar and 8GB of RAM as well as 1TB of storage. There are some omissions like MagSafe charging and dual external display support, but there’s no getting around the value offered by 16GB of RAM and the all-time low discount. Dive into our hands-on review for all of the details on the Apple Silicon performance gains.

Those who aren’t going to need all of the improved specs of the higher-end M1 model above will benefit from the M2 MacBook Air, instead. This is one of the most popular macOS machines from Apple in recent memory, with much of the same overall feature set to its original counterpart. Throw in MagSafe charging, the notched FaceTime camera at the top of the screen, and one of four fresh colorways and you’re making the $150 discount on the 256GB capacity even more compelling, which drops to $1,049 at Amazon.

But if you don’t need the M2 performance gains, there really is still something to be said from the original M1 MacBook Air. You might be skipping MagSafe and the sleek new colorways, but will score much of the same lightweight package with even more sizable savings attached. Starting at $800, you’ll be able to save $199 thanks to clearance pricing from Amazon.

Used by students, creative professionals, and more, the Apple 13.3″ MacBook Pro now features Apple’s first chip designed specifically for Mac. The Apple M1 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). Tackle your projects with the fast 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-core GPU.

