Rare deal knocks elago’s Apple TV Siri and Alexa remote holder mount down to just $11

Today only, as part of its Lightning deals, the official elago Amazon storefront is now offering its Universal Remote Holder Mount for $11.04. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This deal will only be live for the rest of the day or until discounted stock runs dry. While listed with a regular $25 price tag, it more typically sells for $13 these days and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s 15% price drop might not seem like a deep one, but it’s also quite rare to see this handy gadget on sale at all, especially with both colorways marked down. You’re essentially looking at the brand’s large remote holder, designed to neatly store Apple Siri Remotes, Amazon Alexa controllers, and just about anything else of that size and weight. It can be mounted on a multitude of surfaces via both the optional 3M adhesive backing or the included hardware – on the wall, the back of your TV, and more. It’s a simple and tidy way to keep controllers where they need to be and even includes small port holes along the bottom to feed charging cables through if needs be. More details below.

If you’re looking for something more sleek in the same category and with a similar design, this TotalMount option might be a good choice. The relatively popular option comes in at $9 Prime shipped on Amazon and has just enough space to neatly stow one remote for a couple bucks less.

While we are on the subject, Apple unleashed plenty of interesting new updates coming to its tvOS during yesterday’s WWDC presentation, all of which you can read about right here.

Then check out some of the other TV streaming gear we have on sale this week including Google’s latest Chromecast with Google TV 4K and Amazon’s Fire TV Stick/Lite alongside the rest of our home theater discounts including TVs, projectors, sound bars, and more.

elago Universal Remote Holder Mount features:

When you purchase from elago you can expect quality design and products. Every single product from elago was created from scratch; from an idea to creating mold for production, everything is done in-house, so you know you are getting a product created for exactly what you need. Save time and money by choosing elago!

One of the most prevelant issues with remotes is that they get lost very easily. With the new elago Apple TV remote holder mount, you can keep your Apple TV remote and regular TV remote in one place. Never lose your remote again!

Two installation methods to choose from allows you to mount the holder onto any wall you like. Adhesive gel pad allows you to install on a flat wall or the back of your TV! Provided screws allow you to install the mount to any wall. Keep your remotes in the same spot everytime to prevent loss.

