Amazon’s Fire TV Stick/Lite now at some of the best prices of the year from $22 (Up to 38% off)

Amazon is offering its latest Fire TV Stick Lite Streaming Media Player for $21.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its normal $30 going rate, today’s deal delivers 27% in savings and marks the second-best price of the year. While this might not be Amazon’s most high-end streaming media player, it’s still a solid buy for those on tighter budgets. Designed to stream HD content, the Fire TV Stick Lite comes with an Alexa remote that has some app shortcuts built-in. You’ll be able to watch Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, and more with this streaming media player. However, the budget nature of the Fire TV Stick Lite means you won’t have volume or TV control on the included remote. However, if that’s something you’re looking for, keep reading for more deals.

Also on sale today is Amazon’s Fire TV Stick for $24.99. Dropping from $40, today’s deal saves $15 and marks a return to the 2023 low that we’ve tracked. While it might not stream 4K content, for just $3 more than today’s lead deal, you’ll get a more capable streaming system all around. The Fire TV Stick comes with a remote that can control your TV, for one. This means you’ll be able to turn the TV on and off, as well as adjust the volume all with the same remote. There’s also Dolby Atmos audio support here, which the Lite doesn’t have. However, that’s about all the difference between the two. So, if you don’t need the more feature-packed remote or Dolby Atmos, then it might be best to save a few bucks and just pick up the Fire TV Stick Lite.

For those with 4K setups, don’t worry, we have you covered. Google’s latest Chromecast with Google TV 4K is on sale for $40 right now, delivering 20% in savings and matching the 2023 low price that we’ve tracked. There’s also the Fire TV Stick 4K on sale for $32, which is just $6 above the Fire TV Stick and $10 more than the Lite model on sale today. You can even pick up two for $60, which makes them just $30 each. So, if you have a 4K TV or want the ability to watch picture-in-picture content, then this is a solid choice that’s not that much more expensive.

Fire TV Stick Lite features:

50% more powerful than the previous generation for fast streaming in Full HD. Includes Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume buttons. Stream more than 1 million movies and TV episodes from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more, plus listen to millions of songs. Subscription fees may apply. Watch your favorite live TV, news, and sports with subscriptions to SLING TV, YouTube TV, and others. Use the Guide button to see what’s available and when. Access over 200,000 free movies and TV episodes from popular ad-supported streaming apps like Freevee, Tubi, Pluto TV and more.

