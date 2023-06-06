Microsoft’s latest i5 Surface Laptop Go 2 falls $100 in return to all-time low of $500

Amazon is now offering Microsoft’s latest Surface Laptop Go 2 i5/8GB/128GB Laptop for $499.99 shipped. With a list price of $700, today’s deal comes in at $100 below the normal going rate for the past few months and marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve seen only once before. Designed to let you bring your work anywhere, this laptop is extremely portable. The 12.4-inch PixelSense display with a 1536×1024 resolution and 3:2 aspect ratio makes it easy to have documents, chatting applications, and more open and large enough that they’re easy to read. The 2.48 pound weight of the Surface Laptop Go 2 makes it light enough to easily slip in a purse, laptop bag, or just carry around as well. For battery, it should last up to 13.5 hours and you can charge it over USB-C, meaning that a portable power bank can top you off while on-the-go. Plus, with USB-C and USB-A ports alongside a 3.5mm headphone jack, you can plug in both the latest and legacy devices with ease. Dive into our launch coverage to learn more then head below for additional information.

If you’re going to be traveling with the Surface Laptop Go 2, then pick up this tempered glass screen protector to keep the display safe from scratches. It’s $12 on Amazon, which is pretty affordable all things considered. Tempered glass will help keep your screen from scratching, but in certain scenarios, it can also assist in keeping the display from cracking as it can take the blow before the impact reaches the actual panel.

For a more premium experience, consider picking up Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Studio that has a 120Hz PixelSense display and a unique dual-hinged screen. On sale for a new low of $1,251, this laptop comes with more power and storage than the Surface Laptop Go 2 above, but also requires more money to purchase, so do keep that in mind. Then, swing by our PC guide for other great ways to upgrade your at-home or on-the-go setup with fresh deals each and every day.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 features:

Sleek and light with performance you can count on. A sleek, portable Surface Laptop with 12.4″ PixelSense™ touchscreen and great typing experience with precision trackpad, plus the ports you need. Now with an improved HD camera to look your best on video calls, new Windows 11 experiences, long battery life, and a performance boost for the things you love to do. With 11th Gen Intel® speed for day-to-day apps, streaming, and casual gaming. It’s signature Surface style, speed, and convenient security for you and everyone in your home.

