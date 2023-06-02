Ninja DualBrew system makes full carafes, cold brew, and K-Cups at $130 ($70 off)

Amazon is now offering the Ninja CFP201 DualBrew System 12-Cup Coffee Maker for $129.99 shipped. Regularly $200 at Best Buy where it is still fetching as much, today’s deal is $70 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This is also matching the Amazon 2023 low and the lowest price we have tracked since the holidays last year. The first word that comes to mind to describe this machine is versatile. It can brew a 12-cup carafe full of coffee as well as delivering support for single-serve options with traditional K-cup pods and ground beans. Alongside a number of different cup size selections, there is also a notable keep warm option to keep the carafe at the right temperature in between cups alongside three brew styles including Classic, Rich, or Over Ice. The removable reservoir for easy refills and a foldable single-serve platform to prevent annoying splashes are nice touches as well. Head below for additional details.

If the Over Ice feature and full carafe action are overkill for your needs, something like the Chefman InstaCoffee Max is a notable alternative. Coming in at nearly $100 less, it can brew both coffee pods and ground beans with no additional add-ons required and starts at just over $30 on Amazon right now.

We are also still tracking a particularly rare price drop on the Lavazza Classy espresso and coffee maker down at $114. This regularly $270 machine very rarely goes on sale and has only ever gone this low once before the deal we are tracking right now. Get a closer look while the price is still right in yesterday’s coverage and then head over to our home goods hub for more cooking, kitchen, and outdoor grilling offers to amp up your summer cookouts.

Ninja CFP201 DualBrew System features:

Brew coffee pods faster than the leading K-Cup coffee maker upon startup. Grounds and pods coffee system with 9 grounds brew sizes (Small Cup, Cup, XL Cup, Travel Mug, XL Travel Mug, ¼ Carafe, ½ Carafe, ¾ Carafe, or Full Carafe) in addition to 4 traditional pod brew sizes (6, 8, 10, or 12 oz.). Select Classic, Rich, or Over Ice for your grounds or coffee pods. Brew fresh over ice for flavorful iced coffee that’s never watered down. Adjustable warming plate keeps coffee warm for up to 4 hours.

