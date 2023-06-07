ESR’s 3-in-1 MagSafe stand with modular USB-C Apple Watch charger now $59.50, more

We have spotted some notable price drops on ESR’s now even more affordable MagSafe charging stands via its official Amazon storefront. First up, we have the 7.5W 3-in-1 HaloLock MagSafe Charger Stand with a removable Apple Watch charger at $59.49 shipped. Regularly $70, this relatively new release hit Amazon at the top of the year and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is about $3 under our previous mention and sitting at one of the lowest prices yet. It provides a 7.5W MagSafe pad for iPhone 12, 13, or 14 series devices as well as a Qi-style wireless charger on the base for AirPods and the like. Around back, there is a removable USB-C magnetic Apple Watch charger that can be pulled off the stand and taken with you for juicing up your wearable on the road. Made of aluminum alloy, it also ships with a 20W wall adapter to power the entire unit. Head below for more details and another deal on a more affordable solution.

Now, if you don’t need the removable integrated Apple Watch charger, the base model 3-in-1 MagSafe stand from ESR is worth a look. Now down at $39.99 shipped from the typical $50 or more price tag, this is the lowest price we can find and one of the more affordable solutions out there from a budget-friendly brand you can trust. This one is much of the same, but instead of the Apple Watch charger you’ll find a small perch to string your Apple charging puck through to deliver on the 3-in-1 namesake.

If you prefer to take a more high-end approach to your MagSafe charging stand setup, check out some of the price drops we are tracking below:

ESR 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger features:

3-in-1 Magnetic Charging: this compatible with MagSafe charger will charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch together; compatible with iPhone 14/13/12 series, AirPods Pro/3/2, Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8/7/6/5/4/3/2/1, and Apple Watch SE 2/1

Made for Apple Watch: Watch charger is officially certified to provide safe and reliable fast charging

Strong Magnetic Lock: 1,000 g of magnetic holding force keeps your phone powerfully in place during charging as built-in magnets in the Watch charger and AirPods charging pad ensure instant, secure alignment

Portable Watch Charger: small, lightweight USB-C charger lets you power up on the go via numerous devices, so you can enjoy tangle-free magnetic wireless charging for your Watch anytime, anywhere

