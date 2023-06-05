Dock your whole Apple kit on Journey’s 3-in-1 MagSafe stand at $112 (Reg. $140)

Joining solid WWDC deals on OtterBox models, Journey is now offering its Rapid TRIO 3-in-1 Wireless MagSafe Charging Station for $111.99 shipped using code SAVE20 at checkout in both black and white. Regularly $140, this is a solid 20% off and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also on par with all of this year’s holiday sales as well as the best price we tracked over the Black Friday event last year – prices don’t get any better than this from Journey. After going hands-on with the 7.5W Rapid TRIO 3-in-1, we found it to be a wonderful option for folks using multiple Apple products (AirPods, Apple Watch, and iPhone). From there, the Journey Rapid TRIO 3-in-1 also stands out from some of the other options out there with a removable USB-C Apple Watch charger – you can quickly pop it off the stand, throw in your EDC, and use its magnetic charging pad to juice up your Apple wearable on any USB-C port you might have at your disposal elsewhere. Get a closer look right here and head below.

If you’re not stoked by the removable Apple Watch charger or the look of the Journey model, take a look at this ongoing price drop on Belkin’s 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe charging stand. One of our favorite options out there, you can land this regularly $150 stand for $109 shipped right now – the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon all year.

As we mentioned above, there are also some great price drops live right now on the Otterbox MagSafe gear (alongside all of its iPhone cases and everything else it sells) in celebration of WWDC. Just be sure to also dive into the rare Father’s Day offer Oakywood is now offering on its metal and wooden solutions, desktop organization gear, and more. Everything is detailed for you right here.

Journey Rapid TRIO 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Station features:

Simultaneously power your iPhone, Apple Watch, and Airpods/Pro with JOURNEY’S Rapid TRIO Wireless Charging Stand. Works with all models of iPhone 12/13/14 series, Airpods with wireless charging cases and all models of Apple Watch. Dynamise your charging routine even further with the Rapid TRIO’s detachable USB-C Apple Watch charger. Out of office? Slip the charger into your bag and plug into a USB-C port to charge your Apple Watch.

