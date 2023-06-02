Belkin’s original 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe charging stand hits $109 Amazon low (Reg. $150)

Amazon is now offering the original Belkin 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger for $109.22 shipped. Normally fetching $150, today’s offer is landing at the best price this year following a $35 discount. This clocks in at $3 under our previous mention, as well. On top of being the best price of the year, this is also landing at a new all-time low from Amazon period. With MagSafe at the center of the nightstand or desk upgrade, this 3-in-1 Belkin charging stand features a 15W magnetic stand perfect for topping off your new iPhone 14, as well as existing iPhone 12 and 13 series devices. Off to the side is an Apple Watch charging puck that sports a standard charging output, with a 5W Qi pad underneath for AirPods and the like. You can get a closer look at the experience of the original in our hands-on review.

If Apple Watch fast charging is a must for your nightstand setup, we’re also still tracking a price cut on the refreshed model with the newer wearable charging tech in tow. This one clocks in at $127.50 on Amazon right now, delivering the same form-factor with some newer features added in for the extra cash. Some might find the value of the lead deal hard to beat, but if you want to score yourself a more future-proof upgrade, it’s worth checking out the newer iteration at just $13 more.

For all of this week’s other best discounts, be sure to dive into our smartphone accessories guide to check out all of the other ways to save on gear for your iPhone or Android setup. With top picks from the likes of Twelve South, Anker, and Belkin, there are plenty of must-have accessories up for grabs now live as we head into the weekend.

Belkin 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger features:

Compatible with iPhone with MagSafe, Apple Watch & and AirPods with wireless charging. The perfect charging station for multiple Apple devices. Charge your device at up to 15W. MagSafe technology ensures perfect alignment without the hassle

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!