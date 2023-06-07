Bring HomeKit to the desktop with this meross voice/app-controlled LED lamp down at $35

The official meross Amazon storefront is now offering its Smart HomeKit Desk Lamp for $35.44 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. Originally $60, it more regularly sells for $44 these days and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is slightly below our previous mention from back in April and the lowest price we have tracked this year. This voice and app-controlled desktop and nightstand lighting solution delivers HomeKit control to your setup in the form of a dimmable and lighting temperature-adjustable LED lamp. It features three white levels, brightness adjustment, app-based scheduling, and a 40,000-hour lifespan. The metal construction also features a 180-degree lamp head with 90-degree tilt to get it at the right angle for various use cases. Head below for a closer look and more details.

If the HomeKit support and other connected features aren’t of interest, there are certainly more affordable options on Amazon. This popular Dott Arts LED Desk Lamp, for example, includes much of the same form-factor, brightness levels, and an adjustable arm at under $17 Prime shipped right now.

But the smart lighting deals don’t stop there this week. Joining this deal on Philips Hue’s new portable Go Table Lamp, Amazon has now launched a fresh new Hue sale with 15% off almost the entire lineup of Philips smart bulbs. Starting from $22 Prime shipped, you’ll also find the starter kit marked down alongside vintage Edison-style bulbs and more. Everything is detailed and waiting for you right here and you’ll find even more in our smart home hub.

meross Homekit Smart Desk Lamp features:

The smart LED desk lamp works with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings. You can remotely control the small desk lamp anytime and anywhere with internet access. For HomeKit remote control, you need to install an Apple TV or HomePod in your home. Note: The homekit supported desk lamp only supports 2.4GHz networks. This modern desk lamp is made of high-quality aluminum alloy head and arm for better heat dissipation and durability, which is suitable for travelers, students and workers. Designed to last over 40000 hours, there is no need to replace the bulb in the next 25 years. The meross desk lamp consumes only 20% of the energy of an incandescent bulb.

