Extra 15% off Philips Hue sale live with HomeKit bundles, color bulbs, filament lights, more from $13

Amazon today is back with one of our favorite smart home promotions, taking 15% off almost the entire assortment of Philips Hue smart bulbs in the process. Marking the first sale of this caliber in months, today’s offers are largely either matching the best discounts of the year or marking new 2023 lows after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite this time around also happens to be the perfect way to dive into the ecosystem for the first time. Amazon currently offers the Philips Hue Smart Button Color Ambiance Starter Kit for $152.99. Normally fetching $180, today’s offer is marking a return to the second-best discount yet. It has been beaten only twice before, with this also landing at the second-lowest price of the year. Packed with three of the new medium lumen LED smart bulbs, this starter pack is centered around the Hue bridge for pairing everything with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant out of the box. The three lights all sport full color output at the equivalent of a 75W traditional bulb. Then a Hue Smart Button rounds out the package for family members who aren’t ready to fully adopt voice-enabled lights.

Alongside the starter kit above, there’s also a collection of standalone light bulbs getting in on the savings. While you’ll need to make sure you clip the on-page coupon for each of the listings below, these work both independently over Bluetooth or with the full Hue ecosystem when bundled with a hub over Zigbee. Everything starts from $13 and is detailed below.

Philips Hue Smart Bulbs on sale:

A19 bulbs:

Candle E12 LED bulbs:

Alongside the typical bulbs in the Philips Hue lineup, there’s also the whole list of the brand’s filament bulbs that arrive with a unique design that’s meant to be shown off instead of hidden behind a lampshade or up in a recessed fixture. Each one packs the usual White Ambiance feature set, including dimmable lighting, adjustable color temperature, and support for Alexa and Assistant over Bluetooth. Throw in the Zigbee integration, and these vintage Edison-style bulbs also work with Siri and HomeKit thanks to the Hue hub.

Philips Hue Filament Bulb discounts:

Philips Hue Color Ambiance Starter Kit features:

Each kit contains 3 Philips Hue White and Color Medium Lumen A19 60W LED Smart bulbs. Philips Hue hub that can reliably control up to 50 Hue lights without slowing your Wi-Fi; and one Smart Button with mounting plates. By using the Hue Hub, these Smart Bulbs connect to your favorite smart home devices like Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, or Google Assistant for the ultimate smart home experience.

