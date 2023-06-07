Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Studio with 120Hz PixelSense display hits new low at $1,201

Amazon is offering the 14.4-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio i5/16GB/256GB Laptop for $1,201.13 $1,251.21 shipped. With a $1,599 list price, and an average going rate so far this year of $1,500, this laptop has gone for around $1,325 for the past week or so at Amazon before falling further to today’s mention. Speaking of this sale, it comes in at around $50 below the previous best price that we had seen to mark a new all-time low. Microsoft made something unique here with the Surface Laptop Studio. Capable of being used as a traditional laptop, the display is dual-hinged which allows it to bend over the keyboard and come down close to the trackpad so you can use it for drawing or other similar functions. This is powered by the PixelSense display and compatibility with the Surface Slim Pen 2, making it a great sketching or note taking companion. The 120Hz display measures 14.4 inches with a 3:2 aspect ratio and even has Dolby Vision for watching your favorite movies away from home. With an i5 processor and 16GB of RAM there’s enough power here to handle most day to day tasks. Take a look at our launch coverage to find out additional details then head below for more.

Your new Surface Laptop Studio has two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports on one side, and a Surface Connect jack on the other side. This means you’ll be pretty limited on peripheral connectivity here. However, you can put your savings to work and pick up Anker’s 7-in-1 USB-C hub to further expand your new laptop’s abilities. It has USB-A, HDMI, and even SD/microSD support. For $31.50, it’s budget-focused and makes a great portable accessory to keep in your laptop bag.

Looking to game on-the-go? Well, Acer’s Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop at $1,000 is a solid choice all around. With the latest 13th Generation Intel processor and the RTX 4050 graphics card, this laptop is a solid choice for playing your favorite titles away from home. It’s larger than the Surface Laptop Studio, and it doesn’t have as unique of a hinge or screen mechanism, but at the same time, will handle heavier workloads better than Microsoft’s option above.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio features:

Incredibly powerful, infinitely flexible. Set your imagination free on the most powerful Surface Laptop, designed to light up the best of Windows 11. Boundary-pushing design lets you flex your creative muscle on the sleek 14.4“(5) touchscreen, making seamless transitions from laptop to entertainment-ready stage to portable creative canvas, complete with built-in storage and charging for Surface Slim Pen 2* under the keyboard. Enjoy smooth gameplay, and draw, sketch and take notes like you would on paper on the bright, vibrant 120Hz display. Run intensive applications and get things done anywhere with all-day battery life, and get inspired with graphics power that exceeds your expectations. Elevate your entertainment with Quad Omnisonic™ speakers, featuring large bass and immersive Dolby Atmos®. Stay in the flow, be inspired and get closer to what you love

