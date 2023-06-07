Hot on the heels of macOS support, No Man’s Sky gets a new expedition with fresh cosmetics

Hot on the heels of No Man’s Sky being released on macOS, there’s another update incoming. This time, instead of introducing an all-new platform, the team is bringing us Expedition Ten: Singularity. Launching simultaneously on all platforms, including macOS, this expedition will bring your pilgrimage into a harmonic camp in a narrative-heavy journey, forming the second chapter that began with Interceptor earlier this year. Traveler, are you ready to embark on Singularity? Head below to find out all the unlockables available as well as the time frame you have to complete it in.

No Man’s Sky Singularity Expedition continues the Interceptor story

No Man’s Sky Expeditions are a unique aspect of the game, delivering limited-time story missions with lifelong rewards once completed. This update is a bit of a surprise to us all, as just last week No Man’s Sky was released for the Mac, and we would have expected something like this to launch back then. But, either way, this is a great surprise midweek.

Continuing the Interceptor storyline that was released a few months back, Singularity will take explorers through a harmonic camp, “nestled among the purple-hazed mountains of Ahei XV.” As a narrative-heavy journey, according to Sean Murray, Singularity will focus on “artificial intelligence, the will to exist, and the very nature of what it means to be alive.” You’ll have Nada and Polo there to support and assist you with the assembly of a robotic Construct, as well as a “communal goal that may shape the future of the universe.” Sean even tells us that there are further clues below the surface to what’s on the horizon for No Man’s Sky if you’re willing to dig a little.

When you complete Singularity or whenever the expedition concludes, you’ll be able to convert the progress into a normal save. And, the exclusive rewards are registered with the Space Anomaly’s Quicksilver Synthesis Companion, so you can redeem them across all save games.

Leading the way with the rewards is the Construct Customization Set, which is a full-body set that’s based on the parts you’ll collect and assemble over the course of the Singularity expedition. It’s a unique style and one that I’m actually quite fond of. However, a choice in the Singularity narrative will determine whether you get the Atlantid or Crimson head. Personally, I like the Crimson head, but your preference might differ.

There are also three different posters you can score to decorate your base with, including the Atlas, Atlantid, and Construct being featured here. Then, there’s the Discordant Jetpack Trail and Crimson Freighter Trail, both of which will show everyone that you completed the Singularity Expedition when flying around. Continuing on with base decorations, there’s the Living Fragment, which is a unique little prismatic grain that will add a pop of color to your builds.

There’s also the Wayfarer’s Helm and Geometric Cape to round things out, both of which will make your player stand out from the rest when it comes to showing things off around the Space Anomaly.

No Man’s Sky Singularity, like always, will be a free update to everyone who owns the game and come with every future version of the game sold – for the next five weeks or so. As a limited-time event, if you don’t participate between now and July, then the rewards will be gone forever.

9to5Toys’ Take

I honestly thought that the Mac update was going to be the last big thing we heard from No Man’s Sky for a little while as they put their heads down to work on future updates. Little did I know that a week later we’d be getting the Singularity expedition to embark on. While I’ve not done many expeditions, I’m particularly excited about this one as it comes on the heels of me returning to the game after a bit of a hiatus, so having the fresh content just releasing to pull me back in is pretty awesome.

I also want to get some of the rewards here, as they’re pretty great. The geometric cape and the Construct set are my two favorites, though the jet-pack trail is also pretty awesome. Will you be diving in over the next few weeks to complete the Singularity expedition in No Man’s Sky? I know I will be. See you in space, Traveler.

