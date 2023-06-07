OnePlus Warp Charge 50W Wireless Charger delivers wired speeds without cords at $55

Amazon is offering the OnePlus Warp Charge 50W Wireless Charger for $54.99 shipped. Down 21% from its normal $70 going rate, today’s deal comes in at the third-best price all-time. In fact, today’s deal is the first price drop since February. While this might not be compatible with the latest OnePlus 11, it’s still one of the fastest wireless chargers on the market and can bring your OnePlus 9 Pro from 1% to 100% in just 43 minutes. Yes, that’s without plugging any cable into your smartphone. This wireless charger is compatible with the OnePlus 10 Pro, 9 Pro, and 9 at 50W, though it does support 15W EPP and 5W wireless charging for other devices. You will need a compatible SUPERVOOC charger of 80W of better, which might have come with your smartphone, otherwise you’ll have to pick one up separately. However, if you’re tired of plugging cables in and want charging that’s lightning fast, then the Warp Charge 50W Wireless Charger from OnePlus is about as good as it gets. Keep reading for more.

This wireless charger is exclusive to OnePlus, so those with other smartphones really won’t see much benefit here. However, something that would benefit everyone is a multi-port USB-C charger. That’s where UGREEN’s 100W 4-port USB-C charger has three USB-C ports and an additional USB-A for $50. This would be a great adapter to keep on hand to power multiple devices at one time. In fact, since it outputs over 80W, you could even use this with today’s lead deal should you want to. You also might want to check out this 15W/7.5W Qi wireless charging stand if you don’t have a OnePlus device compatible with today’s lead deal. This stand is available for just $16 at Amazon, making it quite budget-friendly as well as versatile since it’ll work with basically all modern smartphones on the market.

Do you have a Pixel 7 Pro? Well, right now, the iOttie’s nightstand-friendly iON Wireless Duo charger is on sale for $40. This is a 20% discount from its normal going rate, and is set to deliver 15W of power to your Pixel 7 Pro. Sure, that’s not 50W of wireless power, but 15W is what the Pixel 7 Pro tops out at for third-party chargers, making it the best you can get for Google’s latest handset.

OnePlus Warp Charge 50W Wireless Charger features:

50W Max – Fully charges your OnePlus 9 Pro from 1% to 100% in just 43 minutes.

Wireless Qi-charging – Supports EPP 15W / BPP 5W wireless charging.

Horizontal and vertical charging – Dual-coil charging system allows to charge your phone when placed either vertically or horizontally.

Ultra-short charging response time – Place your phone on the charging base and charging starts almost instantly – in less than one second.

