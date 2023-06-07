Dock your Pixel 7 Pro on iOttie’s nightstand-friendly iON Wireless Duo 15W at $40 (Reg. $50)

The perfect add-on to all of the Pixel handset deals that have gone live this week, Amazon is now offering a chance to save on the iOttie iON Wireless Duo 15W Charging Stand. Now marked down to $40.19 shipped, today’s offer lands at 20% off the usual $50 going rate. It’s only the third offer of the year and comes within $3 of our previous mention from back in March. This is the third-best price overall, too. iOttie’s latest charging stand arrives for Pixel 7/Pro owners thanks to its Made for Google certified design that can refuel two devices at once. Its main 15W upright Qi charging section can power up your smartphone in both portrait and landscape orientations, and a secondary 5W charger makes for a convenient way to top off Pixel buds and other earbuds. You can also get more insight on the whole experience in our hands-on review.

If recharging two devices at once isn’t a must for your new nightstand upgrade, going with Anker’s popular PowerWave 10W Qi Stand is a great alternative. Not only will you still benefit from the upright charging position, but this option is also more affordable thanks to the under $20 price tag it carries on Amazon.

For all of this week’s other best discounts, be sure to dive into our smartphone accessories guide to check out all of the other ways to save on gear for your iPhone or Android setup. With top picks from the likes of Twelve South, Anker, and Belkin, there are plenty of must-have accessories up for grabs now live as we head into the second half of the week.

iOttie iON Wireless Duo 15W Stand features:

The iON Wireless Duo is the solution to all your charging needs. Engineered for maximum efficiency, the iON Duo is capable of powering two devices simultaneously. It smartly integrates two charging stations with a stand + pad combo, for wirelessly fast charging Qi-enabled smartphones and accessories like smartwatches and headphones. The stand features a fabric-wrapped design, overlaying two Qi coils which allow for ideal viewing in both portrait and landscape mode, at a 65-degree tilt.

