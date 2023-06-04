Google Pixel 7 Pro has never sold for less with all-time low discounts from $699 (Save $200)

The best price yet has now landed on Google’s Pixel 7 Pro. Dropping the unlocked 128GB version of the 5G smartphone down to $699 shipped, you’re looking at an even $200 off the usual $899 price tag. That’s $1 under our previous March mention which was the former all-time low and the first time it has even fallen below $700. The elevated 256GB capacity model is also now getting in on the savings, dropping to $799 from its usual $999 price tag. Packed into a refreshed design that still delivers the same size 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz screen as before, Pixel 7 Pro arrives as Google’s most capable handset yet. The updated build also houses a new camera assembly on the back of the handset, which comes centered around a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide lens, and upgraded 48MP telephoto zoom capabilties. All of that comes powered by the new second-generation Tensor G2 chip which is complemented by 128GB or more of storage and 12GB of RAM. We break down all of the details in our launch coverage, as well.

With your savings from the lead deal, it’s always a good idea to score yourself a case for protecting that new handset. A personal favorite that won’t break the bank makes Spigen’s Liquid Air cover at under $16 a great option thanks to its sleek design and unique textured finish that brings some added grip into the mix. I’ve long been a fan of the way this case offers some extra protection without all of the usual bulk, and the Pixel 7 Pro version continues to deliver.

Elsewhere in the Android stable, the smartphone savings continue over to a notable bundle on one of the latest handsets from another brand. Right now, the OnePlus 11 5G comes bundled with the new Buds Pro 2 at the best value we’ve seen to date. There’s $180 in savings that makes the package drop down to $699, scoring you two of the brand’s most recent debuts for less. Just be sure to go check out all of the best app and games for your new device, be it the latest from Google or OnePlus, in our latest roundup post.

Google Pixel 7 Pro features:

Google Pixel 7 Pro is Google’s best-of-everything phone; powered by Google Tensor G2, it’s faster, more efficient, and more secure, with the best photo and video quality yet on Pixel. The Google Pixel 7 Pro 6.7-inch Smooth Display makes everything stunning and immersive; it intelligently adjusts up to 120Hz for smoother, more responsive performance. Google Pixel 7 Pro has a 5x telephoto lens with 30x Super Res Zoom; the upgraded ultrawide lens powers Macro Focus to capture the smallest details.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!