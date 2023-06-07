Ring’s latest Floodlight Cam Plus/Pro models on sale from $70 (Amazon Refurb, Orig. $200+)

Woot is currently offering the latest Amazon Refurbished Ring Floodlight Cam Plus/Pro on sale from $70 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee at checkout. Our top pick is the latest Ring Floodlight Cam Pro on sale for $84.99. For comparison, this model still goes for $250 in new condition directly at Amazon, and our last mention was $180 new. Today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at a full $165 off. As the latest Ring Floodlight Camera, this model really takes things to the next level. You’ll find that not only is there the normal 1080p camera and motion-activated LED floodlights, but also there’s 3D motion detection, HDR, and Amazon’s Bird’s Eye View. The unique Bird’s Eye zones allow you to get accurate real-time alerts in the Ring app, with radar precision to ensure that there’s no more false positive notifications. Plus, with the built-in 110dB security siren as well as two-way talking, you’ll easily be able to ward off intruders or greet guests when they arrive. Ships with a 90-day warranty. Dive into our announcement coverage to find out more. Keep reading for additional deals.

Also on sale at Woot is the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus for $69.99 in Amazon Refurbished condition. Down from a $200 list price at Amazon in new condition, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked as well. Delivering a very similar experience all around as the Pro model above, the Floodlight Cam Plus has the same 1080p HD camera, motion-activated LED floodlights, and two-way talking function. It ditches the Bird’s Eye View radar system for motion detection for a more traditional setup, though it might be slightly less accurate. And, the siren is 105dB instead of 110dB, so it’s slightly quieter. However, for $70, it’s hard to deny the value you’ll get here to secure your home before holiday vacations start up in a few weeks.

Now, since both the deals above have built-in motion-activated LED floodlights, they’re also perfect for outfitting your back patio for a late night cookout. I can’t tell you how many times my wife and I have made burgers or chicken when it’s dark out, especially during the winter. The perfect addition to your newly lit outdoor space is Traeger’s Pro Series 34 pellet grill, which is on sale for a new low of $570 right now. But, don’t forget to check out our smart home guide for all the other ways you can upgrade your connected setup as well, if wired floodlight cameras aren’t all you’re looking for.

Ring Floodlight Cam Pro features:

1080p HD security camera with motion-activated LED floodlights, Two-Way Talk and Audio+, 3D Motion Detection, HDR, and a built-in 110 dB security siren

Upgraded with advanced security features like improved noise reduction and Bird’s Eye View, a way to monitor motion events from above in the Ring app

Pinpoint motion with Bird’s Eye Zones to get accurate real-time alerts in the Ring app

Enjoy a reliable connection with dual-band (2.4 or 5.0 GHz) wifi connectivity

Easily hardwire to the outside of your home and connect to wifi for around-the-clock power and peace of mind

With a Ring Protect Plan (subscription sold separately), record all your videos, review what you missed for up to 180 days, and share videos and photos.

For added peace of mind, pair with Alexa to help you keep an eye on your home. Connect with Alexa to hear motion alerts on your compatible Echo device or see a Live View with an Echo Show, Fire TV, or Fire Tablet. Talk to visitors by saying, “Alexa, talk to the front door.” With a Ring Protect plan (subscription sold separately), Alexa can also make voice announcements and automatically show live video feed on an Echo Show, Fire TV, or Fire Tablet when your Ring Indoor Cam detects a person.

