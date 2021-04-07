Today, Ring is unveiling the latest addition to its stable of smart security offerings. Bringing all of the new tech and features found in its recent Video Doorbell Pro 2, the upcoming Ring Floodlight Cam Pro packs Bird’s Eye View and 3D Motion Detection functionality to monitor package deliveries and the like with even more precision. That’s alongside the new Ring Video Doorbell 4, which is launching at the end of the month. Head below for a closer look and all of the details on when you’ll be able to add both to your own smart home.

Ring debuts new Floodlight Cam Pro

After the launch of its new Video Doorbell Pro 2 earlier in the year, Ring is now bringing many of the signature features of its flagship porch security offering to an entirely different form factor. Entering as the Ring Floodlight Cam Pro, this new debut brings with it all of the features on the standard version, but with plenty of improvements.

Just like you’ll find on its predecessor, the Ring Floodlight Cam Pro is motion-activated with integrated 2,000-lumen LEDs for illuminating your driveway and the like. Its 1080p feeds are complemented by HDR recording as well as color night vision, and a 110dB siren completes the package alongside 5Ghz Wi-Fi support and the inclusion of end-to-end encryption.

Living up to the pro naming scheme, the new Ring Floodlight Cam also delivers two new key features, Bird’s Eye View and 3D Motion Detection. Supplementing the usual motion detection capabilities, there’s a built-in radar sensor to better detect movement and where objects are. That then pairs with the Bird’s Eye View feature to create an aerial view of where activity is monitored and show you the exact path someone took up to your front door.

Launching later this spring on May 6, the upcoming Ring Floodlight Cam Pro debuts with a $249.99 price tag. It is now available for pre-order via Amazon.

Ring Video Doorbell 4 on the way, too

Alongside the its Floodlight Cam Pro, Ring is also taking the wraps off its latest porch-pirate deterrent today as well. As the last installment in the brand’s tenured video doorbell releases, the latest iteration arrives with the inclusion of 4-second color video previews and enhanced Wi-Fi.

Ring Video Doorbell 4 delivers a battery-powered design and marks the brand’s first non-wired offering to support the color Pre-Roll technology. All of the features that we saw debut on the previous-generation models are also returning this time around, with support for customizable motion zones and 1080p video quality being some highlights.

Now available for pre-order on Amazon, the upcoming Ring Video Doorbell 4 will be launching later this month on April 28 and enters with a $199.99 price tag.

