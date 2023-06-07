Traeger’s Pro Series 34 pellet grill with 884-sq. in. of cooking space falls to new low of $570

Amazon is offering the Traeger Pro Series 34 Pellet Grill and Smoker for $569.99 shipped. While you’d normally spend $700 for this pellet grill, today’s deal comes in with $130 in savings. Not only that, but it marks a new all-time low, delivering an extra $30 off the previous best price we had tracked. If you’re ready to take your backyard cookouts to the next level, a pellet grill is a must. Having just converted from gas and electric grilling to wood pellets myself, it’s a great way to upgrade your outdoor cooking experience. Pellet grills are more versatile than normal gas or charcoal alternatives, as a simple turn of the digital dial lets you pick any temperature from low-and-slow to nice and not with a maximum temp of 450F. This means that you can do everything from long 18 hour smokes for pulled pork to cooking burgers and steak with relative ease all around on Traeger’s pellet grill. Plus, the 884-square inch cooking capacity can hold up to eight chickens, seven rib racks, or as many as 40 burgers so you can feed the whole crew at one go. Keep reading for more.

For longer cooks, spend a bit of your savings to pick up a MEATER Plus leave-in smart meat thermometer. I’ve personally used MEATER for years when cooking on the grill or smoker, and it’s become a must-have for me. You simply set up the cook within the MEATER app, insert the probe, and then the smarts of the system will tell you how long until dinner’s ready as well as let you monitor the internal and ambient temperature of the cook. Coming in at $80, it’s not all that expensive either when you think about all that it’s capable of.

Not sure what’s the best grill for you? Well, we recently took a deep dive into the world of backyard cookouts in a post from earlier this spring. Laying out all the details on why we feel pellet grills are the best, we also dive into other options, some accessories, and best practices too. Be sure to check that roundup out before leaving today. Looking for a pellet grill that’s more feature-rich? Well, Traeger’s more premium models are on sale too right now from $1,100, so swing by our post from earlier this week to find all the ways to save there.

Traeger Pro Series Wood Pellet Grill features:

Enhance your outdoor cooking experience & take your cooking talents to big leagues with the Traeger Pro 22 from perfect pork ribs, to a better brisket, the Pro 22’s digital Pro Controller with advanced grilling logic will take your grilling game to new heights. Easily Check your food’s temperature without opening the lid with the built-in, dual meat probes. Durability is not even a question with its Sawhorse chassis, powerful steel construction & built-to-last powder coat finish. Quickly switch out your hardwood pellets by simply opening up the hopper Cleanout. Easy to clean porcelain grill grates gives your food better flavor, without old grease marks. Find out why going Pro with the best-selling wood-pellet grill has never tasted better.

